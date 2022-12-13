Boost for Munster as key trio sign new deals to remain at the province

Munster and the IRFU have confirmed that Andrew Conway, Jack Crowley, and Jack O'Donoghue have all signed contract extensions that will see them remain at the province until 2025.

The trio have all signed two-year extensions.

Conway has yet to feature this season as he recovers from a knee injury which has kept him sidelined since June. Conway is in his tenth season with the province having signed from Leinster.

The 31-year-old has scored 49 tries in 149 appearances for Munster, while he has scored 15 tries in 30 appearances for Ireland.

Crowley has catapulted himself onto the international stage since starring for the Emerging Ireland squad that toured South Africa earlier in the season.

He won his first Ireland cap off the bench in the Autumn Nations Series win over Fiji in November and made his first start in Ireland's win over Australia in that same series.

O'Donoghue's excellent form saw him named last season's Men's Player of the Year for Munster and is the only player to have featured in every Munster game so far this season.

Munster have confirmed the news, first reported on Examiner Sport, that tighthead prop John Ryan has turned down the offer of a new contract.

The Ireland international was signed on a short-term contract from Wasps after the English side went into administration earlier in the season.

Reports have linked the 34-year-old with a move to the Chiefs.

Munster said in a statement that Ryan 'will pursue an opportunity elsewhere for the remainder of the season'.