Boost for Munster as key trio sign new deals to remain at the province

Munster have also confirmed the news, first reported on Examiner Sport, that tighthead prop John Ryan has turned down the offer of a new contract
Boost for Munster as key trio sign new deals to remain at the province

STAYING PUT: Munster's Jack Crowley applauds the fans after the game against Toulouse. Pic: INPHO/Tom Maher

Tue, 13 Dec, 2022 - 18:15
TJ Galvin

Munster and the IRFU have confirmed that Andrew Conway, Jack Crowley, and Jack O'Donoghue have all signed contract extensions that will see them remain at the province until 2025.

The trio have all signed two-year extensions.

Conway has yet to feature this season as he recovers from a knee injury which has kept him sidelined since June. Conway is in his tenth season with the province having signed from Leinster.

The 31-year-old has scored 49 tries in 149 appearances for Munster, while he has scored 15 tries in 30 appearances for Ireland.

Crowley has catapulted himself onto the international stage since starring for the Emerging Ireland squad that toured South Africa earlier in the season.

He won his first Ireland cap off the bench in the Autumn Nations Series win over Fiji in November and made his first start in Ireland's win over Australia in that same series.

O'Donoghue's excellent form saw him named last season's Men's Player of the Year for Munster and is the only player to have featured in every Munster game so far this season.

Munster have confirmed the news, first reported on Examiner Sport, that tighthead prop John Ryan has turned down the offer of a new contract.

The Ireland international was signed on a short-term contract from Wasps after the English side went into administration earlier in the season. 

Reports have linked the 34-year-old with a move to the Chiefs.

Munster said in a statement that Ryan 'will pursue an opportunity elsewhere for the remainder of the season'.

More in this section

Steve Borthwick file photo England have plenty of good players but new coach must pick right ones
Andy Farrell file photo Andy Farrell gets Warren Gatland’s backing for British and Irish Lions role
Mack Hansen with fans 3/12/2022 Hansen in race to be fit for Connacht's crunch tie with Ulster
<p>SUSPENDED SENTENCE: President of the French Rugby Federation (FFR) Bernard Laporte. Pic: Alain Jocard/AFP via Getty Images</p>

French rugby president Bernard Laporte handed suspended sentence

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.239 s