Northampton boss calls for more discipline ahead of Munster clash

Northampton’s director of rugby Phil Dowson called on his squad to play with more discipline and control than they showed at La Rochelle last weekend when they entertain Munster in front of a packed home crowd on Sunday.

“This place is one of those European venues, a bit like La Rochelle, that produce a really good atmosphere,” Dowson said of cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens, which is close to being sold-out.

“Munster traditionally travel really well in terms of the fans, so I think cinch Stadium will be packed and lively - and I'm hoping we can get stuck in and just be a little bit more controlled than we were last week.”

The English side opened their Champions Cup account with a 46-12 loss at Stade Marcel Deflandre, home of Ronan O’Gara’s Top 14 outfit, less than 24 hours before Munster kicked off their campaign with a loss against Toulouse at Thomond Park.

Dowson said it was indiscipline that cost Saints in France.

“We wanted to go toe to toe and be really abrasive, and we went in probably too heavily in terms of trying to jump into every single phase.

“La Rochelle didn't make huge inroads, apart from off turnovers and off penalties, which is the frustrating element. We know a lot of what we did was actually okay, but we didn't do it in a disciplined way.”

He insisted, however, it was not all doom and gloom in the squad after last week’s six-try loss, and hinted at more of the same aggressiveness on Sunday.

“We asked for physicality. We got that - we just need to make sure it's disciplined and accurate and within the system of our game.”

Dowson reckons he knows what to expect from the visitors.

“I think this is the competition that they have such a heritage and a history, and I think it's one they’d dearly love to be successful in again. The Irish sides are very, very good in Europe, and I think they really raise their game for the tournament.

“They have a nine and 10 who manage the game very well - Joey Carbery, he's got great hands, and he'll put guys into space. They’ve got strong runners in both the forward pack and in the backline and they've a tonne of experience.

“But they're going to do it in the right areas of the field. They're not, particularly away from home, going to risk overly in their own half.”

As well as being aware of and alert to Munster’s strengths, he wants his side to iron out their own inconsistencies, which plagued their Premiership campaign even before last weekend’s La Rochelle frustration.

“We have been up and down,” he admitted. “We've been inconsistent from game to game; we've been inconsistent within games. So we need to get that right, because at times we can put some great bits together.

“We need to understand when we have momentum, when the opposition have momentum, and how we change that.

“And we need to be more disciplined and more accurate in what we're doing. So every one of those games is a task for us to get better at that and find out if what we're coaching and what we're trying is working.”