Eddie Jones’ sacking unbelievably disappointing – England captain Owen Farrell

Australian Jones was sacked on Tuesday after overseeing England’s worst year of results since 2008.
Eddie Jones’ sacking unbelievably disappointing – England captain Owen Farrell

England captain Owen Farrell felt disappointed by the departure of former head coach Eddie Jones (left) (Ben Whitley/PA)

Sun, 11 Dec, 2022 - 23:49
PA Sport

England captain Owen Farrell feels the decision to sack Eddie Jones as head coach was “unbelievably disappointing”.

Australian Jones was sacked on Tuesday after overseeing England’s worst year of results since 2008.

Leicester’s director of rugby Steve Borthwick is favourite to succeed Jones, whose seven-year England reign came to an end just nine months before the 2023 World Cup – and with the Six Nations campaign set to start in February.

Farrell believes Jones – who had taken the team to the 2019 World Cup final – should not shoulder all of the blame.

Speaking to BBC Sport following Saracens’ Heineken Champions Cup win over Edinburgh on Sunday, fly-half Farrell said: “It’s unbelievably disappointing.

“Eddie had been a big part of England rugby for a long time now and he has been one of the best coaches I have ever had so, for that, I’m massively thankful.

As players you look at yourself and see what you can do.

“We are disappointed it has finished early and we owe a lot to him.

“I have been around for a while now and not been around too many changes, both at club and international level. It’s not pleasant to go through.

“I don’t think it has come from the players. There is obviously stuff we all want to get better at from the results, but as players you look at yourself and see what you can do.”

More in this section

Munster v Toulouse - Heineken Champions Cup Pool B Round 1 Graham Rowntree: 'You've got to deal with their power. That's what we didn't do' 
Connacht Rugby v Newcastle Falcons - EPCR Challenge Cup - The Galway Sportsgrounds Andy Friend thrilled at Connacht's burgeoning squad depth
Saracens v Edinburgh Rugby - Heineken Champions Cup - StoneX Stadium Saracens beat Edinburgh in Europe return thanks to Woolstencroft’s try
EnglandPlace: UK
<p>COOL CUSTOMER: Antoine Dupont of Toulouse kicks during the Heineken Champions Cup Pool B Round 1 match against Munster at Thomond Park. Picture: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile</p>

Peter Jackson: shrinking map a problem for rugby chiefs 

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.242 s