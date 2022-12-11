'We are pretty much playing Ireland', claims Cherries boss

Gloucester head coach George Skivington believes his side are "pretty much playing Ireland" when they travel to the RDS to face Champions Cup favourites Leinster on Friday night.

Skivington was speaking after his side had turned a 17-5 half time deficit against Bordeaux Begles into an impressive 22-17 victory, but admitted Gloucester would still need to improve dramatically if they were to stand any chance of beating Leinster.

“They've just gone to Racing and beaten them 42-10, which is pretty unbelievable. I am intrigued to watch that game, because I thought it would be a close match. We are up against the favourites for the tournament at their place, but it is exciting as well. You can't win the Premiership, the Champions Cup, if you don't go and play these tough teams away."

Saracens returned to the top table of European rugby with a hard-fought 30-26 Heineken Champions Cup win over Edinburgh at a freezing StoneX Stadium.

After missing two years of the competition through suspension, the three-time winners produced a rusty performance and it was not until late on that they were able to subdue a spirited Edinburgh.

Elliot Daly, Alex Lewington, Ben Earl and Tom Woolstencroft scored Saracens' tries, with Owen Farrell adding two conversions and two penalties.

Luan de Bruin and Wes Goosen touched down for Edinburgh, with Emiliano Boffelli converting both tries and kicking four penalties.

Saracens were continually on the wrong side of Georgian referee Nika Amashukeli, who regularly penalised them at the breakdown and going into the final quarter, they were still trailing 19-17.

The visitors then missed a gilt-edged chance to put Saracens back under pressure with time running out. Edinburgh were crestfallen at their failure to score and were made to pay when Woolstencroft scored Saracens' bonus-point try, with visiting hooker Stuart McNally sin-binned for a deliberate off-side.

Edinburgh would not lie down, though, and a break from Blair Kinghorn creating a try for Goosen before Nel was yellow-carded for a tip tackle, but they were still able to hang on to a deserved bonus point.

Holders La Rochelle began their Heineken Champions Cup defence with a thumping 46-12 bonus-point win over Northampton Saints.

The hosts were dominant and wrapped up the bonus in the first half after tries by Brice Dulin, Pierre Bourgarit, Pierre Boudehent and Dillyn Leyds. Gregory Alldritt charged down a clearance to score a fifth try before Ulupano Seuteni added a sixth.