Andy Friend thrilled at Connacht's burgeoning squad depth

Connacht 22 Newcastle Falcons 8

Andy Friend believes that Connacht can strengthen their squad by using the Challenge Cup to try out players and he said the policy paid a rich dividend on Saturday when they defeated a strong Newcastle Falcons side despite making a dozen changes to the team which beat Benetton the previous week.

He’s now hoping they can build on that in Brive next Friday night and take another step towards a knockout spot in the second tier competition.

“We’ve really good depth in the squad and we’ve got to be brave enough to use it. It is a brave call,” said Friend. “There would have been a lot of people scratching their head wondering what are Connacht doing. They’re coming up against a Premiership side in a Challenge Cup game.

“But we gave opportunities and on the whole they rewarded us with performances out there. So we’ll see now what we’ll do next week. But there is genuine depth amongst the squad now.

“That competition can shape our season now. We said we want to reach the knockout stages, that’s a good step there. And also giving other players opportunity. That’s really important. We have two wins in a row now, after the seven game block where we finished with the Scarlets and Ospreys win so it would be nice to have three wins in a row.”

Aside from the trip to France this week, they will face a return match in Newcastle in January but if they secure enough match points across those four pool games, they could find themselves at home all the way to the final in Dublin next May.

“That’s not in the back of our mind, let’s just see what we’ll do next week,” added Friend. “We want to go over to France and win that game. So if we can do that, we can start to see what everything looks like.

“Last year, we didn’t rotate as much as we have done this year already. Again, for a couple of different reasons. It was a very piecemeal season. We had a couple of games postponed for Covid so we could rest players.

“And we got pretty strong feedback from the players asking us to trust them, to give them opportunities. And we’ve done that. And that’s a complement to Pete Wilkins. He selects that team. I need to rubberstamp it but I’m happy with the way he’s going with it.”

Tries at the start and finish of the opening half set Connacht up for the win but in between Newcastle’s bigger pack caused some difficulty.

Paul Boyle gave them a perfect platform when he drove over after three minutes after good ground was made by scrum-half Caolin Blade.

Out-half Tian Schoeman pulled back a penalty after 19 minutes for Newcastle and they hit the front six minutes later.

Schoeman used a penalty advantage to float an excellent crosskick which was taken by the twice capped English international Adam Radwan over Blade’s head and he passed for former England U-20 Nathan Earle to come around on the loop off the other wing to score. But that was as good as it got for Falcons.

Adam Byrne, belatedly making his first Connacht start after his summer move from Leinster, announced his arrival at the Sportsground with a jinking sprint from outside the 22 to score an excellent try.

David Hawkshaw added the extras to take a 14-8 lead into the and he pushed it out to 17-8 going into the final quarter.

Impressive winger Diarmuid Kilgallen got over for Connacht’s third try four minutes from the end when he collected a crosskick from replacement out-half Conor Fitzgerald to score, but they never looked like getting the bonus point.

Friend said they need to keep the URC game against Ulster on Friday week in mind as they plan their trip to Brive.

“We’ve got Brive but also Ulster as well so you want to get the balance right between rewarding some and then bringing others back who you may use for Ulster, trying to keep them all humming,” added Friend.

Scorers for Connacht: Tries - P Boyle, A Byrne, D Killgallen, Cons - Hawkshaw (2). Pen - Hawkshaw.

Scorers for Newcastle Falcons: Try - Earle. Pen - Schoeman.

Connacht: T O’Halloran; A Byrne, T Daly (T Farrell 64), C Forde (C Fitzgerald 64), D Kilgallen; D Hawkshaw, C Blade (C Reilly 69); P Dooley (D Buckley 60), D Tierney-Martin (S Delahunt 60), J Aungier (S Illo 60); J Murphy (L Fifita 40), N Murray; J Butler, S Hurley-Langton (O McCormack 64), P Boyle.

Newcastle Falcons: A Tait; A Radwan (E Greenlaw 68), M Moroni, T Penny, N Earle; T Schoeman (J Thomas 60), S Stuart (J Barton 66); C Cade (A Brocklebank 53), J Blamire (C Maddison 53), M Tampin (R Palframan 60); G Peterson (J Peters 53), S De Chaves; M Dalton, T Marshall, C Chick (M Tiffin 64).

Referee: L Ramos (France).