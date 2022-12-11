Saracens beat Edinburgh in Europe return thanks to Woolstencroft’s try

Saracens 30-26 Edinburgh

Saracens returned to Europe’s top table after a two-year absence with a bonus-point victory, but this was anything but routine. For much of the contest they were stifled by a more dynamic Edinburgh outfit who won the breakdown battle. It wasn’t a classic but the three-times champions will care little about the optics. This was the statement win they were after.

A fifth-minute try from prop Luan de Bruin, who bulldozed past Owen Farrell from close range, gave the Scots the lead. Elliot Daly replied shortly after when he shrugged off a weak tackle from Duhan van der Merwe. Ben Earl also dotted down from a well-structured maul but 11 points from Emiliano Boffelli’s boot, as well as two missed kicks from Farrell, meant Saracens were 12-16 behind at the break.

Edinburgh came to spoil the home crowd’s welcome-back party. Their loose forwards, marshalled by Scotland’s captain Jamie Ritchie, isolated Saracens’ ball-carriers and routinely stole the ball on the ground. The men in black opted for a strategy that kept bodies available around the fringe but whenever the support was slow to arrive those in orange swarmed.

Saracens haven’t played a competitive game in over a month – a consequence of the economic pitfalls at Wasps and Worcester – and it showed. Apart from the scrum, which won four penalties, the trademark efficiency was not quite there.

Saracens started the second period with newfound vigour. Five minutes after the restart Daly collected a flat pass and poked a grubber behind the rush defence. Alex Lewington collected and scored though Farrell missed the conversion, his third unsuccessful shot at goal which meant seven points were coughed up by the skipper.

Boffelli had no such problems and slotted another penalty to nudge his team back in front. The status quo lasted just six minutes as Farrell finally found his range and registered a penalty which meant the lead had changed hands four times before the hour.

It wouldn’t shift again, though it should have when Damien Hoyland found a way to not score after plucking an intercept from a Farrell skip pass. It was a costly error. Tom Woolstencroft burrowed under a tackle to notch the bonus point with 11 minutes left.

Two yellow cards hamstrung Edinburgh’s fightback but they threatened to upset the narrative when Wes Goosen found space on the left to score. But Saracens held on. Their 10th win from as many games this season is proof that some habits die hard.