A sizeable test looms of Munster's growing confidence

It was not long ago that the idea of the mighty Toulouse arriving fully loaded at Thomond Park would have instilled dread in the hearts of Munster supporters. Successive Heineken Champions Cup knockout defeats in consecutive seasons on Irish soil were one thing but the deeply disappointing early-season form of their side under the new coaching ticket was a serious cause for concern.

Simply qualifying for next season’s competition through the BKT URC seemed a long shot after just two victories in the opening seven games, never mind making a fist of this year’s European campaign. While those concerns still remain with half of the 18-game regular league season in the books, Munster have at least managed to start winning again and in a manner which suggests there is much more to come in terms of realising the obvious potential of a relatively young but highly talented group of players under new head coach Graham Rowntree’s charge.

Back-to-back URC bonus-point wins over Connacht at home and Edinburgh away, sparked by the November victory over South Africa A, have lifted the mood, quietened the outside criticism and transformed the season, which has made Toulouse’s visit to Thomond Park all the more intriguing.

Another sign of growing confidence came in Friday’s team announcement, Rowntree making just one change to the side which won in Edinburgh last weekend. Mike Haley is back at full-back following the completion of his return to play concussion protocols following a head injury in the win over Connacht, while there is also the welcome inclusion of a fit again Keith Earls as the outside back replacement following 11 weeks out with a thigh injury.

The challenge has not diminished in any shape or form, not least in the availability of France scrum-half and Toulouse co-captain Antoine Dupont following the halving of a four-game suspension on appeal last week but Munster will take the field with the possibility of another European classic under the lights back on the table.

Players are in form, the province’s Ireland international contingent has returned from a highly successful Autumn Nations Series camp in fine fettle and the gameplan is starting to click though it will have to go to another level if this Champions Cup pool stage is to start in the right fashion.

Tadhg Beirne this week revealed his mindset in approaching the task and it is instructive. The Ireland lock will be playing his sixth game in a row after playing all three November Tests for Ireland as he secured a place in World Rugby’s Men’s 15s Team of the Year and he spoke of the individual responsibility he felt was needed to maintain strong personal form for Munster’s collective well-being.

"At the start of the week you look at it, you have those conversations with yourself,” Beirne said.

"You look at the game as a squad and as a team and you know that if we are to have a chance of beating these guys I need to be at the top of my game, everyone from 1-15 will and it's something we're certainly targeting to put in our best performance.

“We're certainly targeting this game in terms of putting in a big performance, much like every other game, but when it's an opposition like Toulouse you really do have to put the head down and make sure you do put in a big performance.”

Beirne said physicality against a Test-level opposition in that regard was a big focus for Munster this week and it will be key to their chances tomorrow, as will the bravery to stick to the playing mindset they have begun to profit from in recent weeks. They have progressed exponentially week on week after such a shaky start, gaining confidence along the way without abandoning the principles they have been asked to play with by both Rowntree and attack coach Mike Prendergast.

The head coach is confident the progression will continue and the philosophy will be stuck to, even when Toulouse may begin to sow doubts in Munster minds should the going get tough. There will inevitably be times tomorrow when that does happen for this is a game that represents a new benchmark for this squad to reach. We have seen in recent weeks they have the capacity to get there, now is the perfect time to show it.

MUNSTER: M Haley; C Nash, A Frisch, R Scannell, S Daly; J Carbery, C Casey; J Loughman, N Scannell, J Ryan; J Kleyn, T Beirne; P O’Mahony – captain, J Hodnett, G Coombes

Replacements: D Barron, J Wycherley, R Salanoa, J O’Donoghue, A Kendellen, P Patterson, J Crowley, K Earls.

TOULOUSE: T Ramos; A Capuozzo, D Delibes, P Ahki, M Lebel; R Ntamack, A Dupont – co-captain; R Neti, J Marchand – co-captain, D Aldegheri; Richie Arnold, E Maefou; A Jelonch, A Placines, A Roumat.

Replacements: P Mauvaka, C Baille, C Faumina, T Flament, Y Youyoutte, J Willis, M Page Relo, L Tauzin.

Referee: Christophe Ridley (England)