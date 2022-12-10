'Tony Fresh' the baller keeping Munster momentum alive 

He’s been called a few things in his time, has Antoine Frisch, but his latest moniker, revealed this week by Munster boss Graham Rowntree, may stick, particularly if he keeps playing with the verve he has displaying in midfield of late.

“Tony Fresh?” Rowntree replied when the name of Munster’s summer signing was raised in midweek. The French-born, Irish-qualified centre will make his European debut for the province tomorrow when Toulouse visit Thomond Park for the opening round of this season’s Heineken Champions Cup pool competition.

Frisch, 26, got a limited taste of the tournament last season in a Covid-shortened campaign with Bristol Bears, his season in the English Premiership marking a leap forward in a professional career that has taken him from the Stade Francais Espoirs, or academy, through a string of French Pro D2 and third tier Federale 1 clubs where somewhere along the line he was known as “Frisch & Chips”.

It's fair to say Tony Fresh is an improvement on that, while the adjectives now being employed to describe his impact on the Munster backline are also satisfyingly favourable.

“He is silky smooth,” Rowntree continued. “We noticed from the get-go, silky smooth in terms of passing, movement. He has got fitter. When we signed him, he had a bit of shoulder injury, and he sorted that out and got fitter.

“He sees things quickly. He has a very deft touch, has very good handling skills. I can recognise that from my playing days and me as a player.”

That final sentence from the former Leicester Tigers loosehead prop may have been made with tongue firmly in cheek but the rest stands up to scrutiny.

“Baller,” is the most used description following performances against South Africa A, Connacht and Edinburgh which have seen Munster’s new attacking shape formulated by assistant coach Mike Prendergast finally find its feet. Frisch is proving something of its catalyst on the outside shoulder of in-form fly-halves Joey Carbery and Jack Crowley, always ready for an offload to keep the ball alive, constantly looking for a point of difference to move it to the edges and all with apparent ease and minimum effort.

Munster supporters had to wait a little while to see Frisch do his thing in the red jersey. He played once in pre-season against London Irish and then won his first cap off the bench in the BKT URC season opener at Cardiff before being whisked off at Andy Farrell’s behest to South Africa with Emerging Ireland.

He returned from a successful tour with a calf injury that kept him sidelined for a month with his first start coming at Pairc Ui Chaoimh on November 10 and what an introduction to on-field life at Munster that proved to be for both Frisch and those who had not previously seen him in action.

It was his back-of-the-hand offload to Mike Haley in midfield just two minutes in that had the 41,400 crowd gasping in appreciation and then had them roaring as Shane Daly finished the sweeping move for the game’s opening try in a 28-14 victory that added another layer of history-making to a famous night on Leeside. Not only that, it was a rounded performance of physicality and creative intent that has sparked a much-needed run of good form that has lifted Munster up the URC table and sent them into Europe this Sunday in high spirits.

“It really was very special for my first home game for Munster,” Frisch told the Irish Examiner in an interview this week, just a couple of hours after Rowntree had delivered his verdict.

“It was a pretty crazy experience, unreal with the crowd. The atmosphere, we couldn’t hear ourselves speak on the field, 40,000 people cheering for you. I’ve never experienced that support before, it was a class experience and really gave us confidence to go back to the URC and get those important wins to get back into the race for the play-offs.

“Confidence is up now. Every week we feel like we’re improving and when you have that feeling, it’s hard to describe but everyone just knows we’re improving and every week is like, ‘what are going to improve on this week?’

“It’s a positive line we’re on and we keep at it and take it day by day, game by game really. It’s really process driven so even though we had a bad start we were still confident we would come out the other end and that the hard work would pay and it’s starting to pay off.”

Toulouse this weekend represents a considerable step up in challenge but Frisch is relishing the opportunity. His single European experience was a 15-minute appearance off the bench for Bristol last season and after an early career at Tarbes, Massy and Rouen he is hungry for more.

“It’s really special. It’s huge. It’s the Champions Cup and it means a lot because of my pathway to get to this level. It’s what I’ve always wanted, playing in these type of games.

“I always dreamt of playing in these games, it’s been my goal since, like, always and I’m really eager to experience it after getting a taste of it last season.”

He played at Thomond Park for the first time in the bonus-point win over Connacht a fortnight ago but this weekend will be special, with members of his extended Dublin-based family on his mother’s side present in the stands.

“We didn’t come too often to see the family but it’s good to reconnect with them. I’m seeing them very often now and they’ll be coming on Sunday.

“They’re very keen to come and see me play and they’ve all made it for a game so far so the transition from Leinster to Munster is happening, 100 per cent!”

Though Frisch grew up “speaking Frenglish” in Fontainebleu just outside Paris, he went to an international school and took GCSEs and A levels before embarking on an International Business degree at Loughborough University having not made the Stade Francais senior team. Yet the lure of pro rugby cut that short after just a year in college and he returned to France for a life in the lower leagues before Bristol came knocking in the summer of 2021.

Playing in Ireland, though, is the realisation of a long-held ambition, though he revealed he could have arrived at Munster a few years earlier.

“I tried to come to Ireland when I was 19 or 20. The people I was working with at the time did contact Connacht but that didn’t happen and even Munster a few years ago when I was already out of the academy and playing in Pro D2 or Federale 1 but they didn’t have a space for me at that time.

“So I was always open to that opportunity and I think for me, when I heard that Munster were looking for a centre and there was an opportunity for me to go it was such an easy decision. Munster is a massive club, worldwide, so it was always a dream for me.

“Ever since I was playing with the Espoirs at Stade Francais, I didn’t come through to the senior team but I was looking to come back to a big club like that, so Munster came up and it was a no-brainer.”

So far, so exciting. ‘Tony Fresh’ looks as if he is here to stay.