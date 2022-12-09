Haley returns, Daly shifts to wing as Munster name side for Toulouse test

Keith Earls returns to an in-form Munster matchday squad for the first time since September
STEADY OPERATOR: Munster's Mike Haley starts at full-back. Pic: ©INPHO/Ben Brady

Fri, 09 Dec, 2022 - 12:24
Simon Lewis

Keith Earls returns to an in-form Munster matchday squad for the first time since September while Mike Haley comes into the starting line-up as Graham Rowntree keeps changes to a minimum for Sunday’s clash with Toulouse at Thomond Park on Sunday.

Haley’s inclusion at full-back is the only change to the side that secured a bonus-point win in Edinburgh last Friday, with Shane Daly switching to the wing as result after Simon Zebo was ruled out due a knee injury sustained in the Scottish capital.

Earls, meanwhile, is set for just his second appearance of the season having suffered a thigh injury in the BKT URC second-round loss at Newport 11 weeks ago. The veteran wing missed his chance to add to his 98 Ireland caps in November as a result but returned to training two weeks ago and has been named as the outside-back replacement on the bench for Sunday’s Heineken Champions Cup pool opener.

Haley’s completion of return to play concussion protocols following a head injury in the bonus-point win over Connacht a fortnight ago sees the full-back partner wings Daly and Calvin Nash in the back three as head coach Rowntree keeps faith with a play-making trio of centres Antoine Frisch and Rory Scannell and fly-half Joey Carbery outside scrum-half Craig Casey.

Peter O’Mahony once again captains the Munster side from blindside flanker at the beginning of his 11th European campaign while tighthead prop John Ryan starts his 50th Champions Cup game a week after making his 200th appearance for the province.

Jeremy Loughman and Niall Scannell complete the front row with locks Jean Kleyn and Tadhg Beirne packing down behind them while O’Mahony is joined in the back row by John Hodnett and Gavin Coombes.

Conor Murray’s return to training this week following a groin injury sustained on his 100th Ireland Test cap against South Africa on November 5 has not ended with an immediate call-up as Rowntree rewards form on the bench with Paddy Patterson named as back-up nine.

As expected, Toulouse boss Ugo Mola will bring an all-star squad to Limerick with co-captains Antoine Dupont and Julien Marchand starting at scrum-half and hooker respectively.

Dupont, who returned last week from a suspension cut short on appeal following a red card for France against South Africa, leads a backline featuring Romain Ntamack at fly-half, World Rugby breakthrough player of the year Ange Capuozzo on the wing and Thomas Ramos at full-back.

Munster also announced on Friday that academy lock Edwin Edogbo has been ruled out for at least six to seven weeks due to an ankle injury with Rowntree naming two back rows among his replacements in Jack O’Donoghue and Alex Kendellen.

MUNSTER: M Haley; C Nash, A Frisch, R Scannell, S Daly; J Carbery, C Casey; J Loughman, N Scannell, J Ryan; J Kleyn, T Beirne; P O’Mahony – captain, J Hodnett, G Coombes 

Replacements: D Barron, J Wycherley, R Salanoa, J O’Donoghue, A Kendellen, P Patterson, J Crowley, K Earls.

TOULOUSE: T Ramos; A Capuozzo, D Delibes, P Ahki, M Lebel; R Ntamack, A Dupont – co-captain; R Neti, J Marchand – co-captain, D Aldegheri; E Maefou, Richie Arnold; A Jelonch, A Placines, A Roumat.

Replacements: P Mauvaka, C Baille, C Faumina, T Flament, Y Youyoutte, J Willis, M Page Relo, L Tauzin.

Referee: Christophe Ridley (England)

