Jammed women's calendar can bring exiles home, Union hopes

Irish Rugby’s new Head of Women’s Performance & Pathways believes the measures unveiled by the IRFU to increase female participation and provide a more meaningful competition structure for its elite players will help bring frontline stars back home from English clubs.

Ireland captain Nichola Fryday is one of several national 15s team members playing for English Women's Allianz Premier 15s sides and who turned down one of the IRFU’s first ever professional contract offers, worth between €15,000-€30,000.

Twenty-nine fully-contracted players did begin full-time work at the governing body’s High Performance Centre in west Dublin last month and Gillian McDarby believes some of the recommendations made in the Women in Rugby report published yesterday could make the decision to return to Ireland easier for the exiles.

The establishment of regional training hubs in the provinces, with the hiring of development officers and athletic performance coaches in each, is at the heart of the plan, as is a restructuring of the Energia Women’s All Ireland League from its current one division of nine clubs into a two-tier, 12-team competition from next season. Yet McDarby pinpointed the interprovincial championship in December and January as the premier pathway into international rugby for Irish players at the start of a busy schedule for elite women.

“Next year, we’re currently in negotiations with Wales and Scotland for a Celtic Cup which will kick off in January, then leading into the Six Nations in March and April. Then we’ll have Global XV kicking off in October, November and warm-up matches in September for that.

“So if you look at the whole season and what that will look like in a year’s time, you’re looking at interpros in December, January as well and it’s a pretty jammed season and plenty of high-level competition for those girls.

“I think that will encourage people back and that’s why we need to put these structures in place because the reason why they left was because they didn’t have the level of competition that they needed to make themselves better.

“We’re working strategically with other unions to get these competitions up to encourage these players back and keep them here.”

McDarby became the IRFU’s first dedicated Head of Women’s Performance & Pathways as a result of an independent report published in March into Ireland Women’s failure to qualify for this year’s World Cup, after which Lansdowne Road chiefs pledged to invest an additional €1 million annually into elite women’s rugby.

The IRFU yesterday committed an additional €1m to boosting facilities and pathway development arising from the second report as it laid out its plan to make Irish Rugby a “welcoming and inclusive environment for women”.

The €1m is down payment on the governing body’s intention to raise its current annual investment by an additional €2.4 million to €7.9m per year although IRFU chief executive Kevin Potts said the remaining €1.4m was not currently budgeted for and there would be approaches to government, Sport Ireland and sponsors for assistance.

“The women’s game is clearly a strategic priority for us, so we will work really hard to ensure we deliver that, and we would be hopeful of external sources of finances,” Potts said during a press conference at Aviva Stadium to launch the Women in Rugby report.