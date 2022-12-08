A new era dawns for Europe-bound South African teams

RURAL Buckinghamshire, early December, and there is a distinctly South African flavour to the Crowne Plaza hotel at Gerrard’s Cross as the latest edition of the Heineken Champions Cup had a bottle smashed on its flank and started down the slipway.

Broadcaster Elma Smit lassoed the occasion into shape and peppered the frothy chat with words like ‘braai’ and ‘lekker’ while lobbing underarm questions at a corral of players on stage.

Half of them, like her, were citizens of the Rainbow Nation.

Conor McGregor’s ingenious marketing slogan about not being here to take part so much as take over couldn’t but come to mind. And let’s not forget that the Bulls and Stormers capped their first URC by contesting the final on home soil.

A Champions Cup final in Cape Town or Joburg might be a longer-term ambition but the fact is that they now have more clubs competing in what used to be called the European Cup as Scotland, Wales and Italy combined.

“In sport, nothing stands still,” said EPCR chairman Dominic McKay at the launch. He’s right. The constant tinkering with the foundations of sport’s iconic competitions has reached epidemic proportions and it's rarely for the better. Exhibit A: the dilution of what used to be the plain old and plainly better Heineken Cup.

The pool system now is a complicated mess, promises of multi- and mega-sponsorship and TV deals ring hollow, and now they’re talking about scrapping the knockouts every four years to accommodate a World Club Cup. Nothing is safe, much less sacred.

The infiltration of the South African sides isn’t being met with open arms from every corner and it’s worth noting that their union hasn’t been co-opted yet onto the board that makes all the big decisions.

How the French and English adapt to the new boys and the new ways will decide where it all goes long term. Self-interest, the same driver that did for the ERC and what used to be the best club competition in the world, will hold sway.

Money talks, and if solid numbers are impossible to ascertain in terms of euro, sterling or rand then the viewing figures go a long way to explaining why the competition has been expanded as far as the Cape of Good Hope.

SuperSport claim to have attracted 34 million viewers to its URC coverage across sub-Saharan Africa last year and McKay’s estimate is that the same station’s inclusion in their broadcasting circle will up their two tournaments' eyeball count by 10-15% to 60 million.

Treat these numbers with caution but the motivation is clear.

One thing that won’t enter into the deliberations is the misgivings of those traditionalists who, with the introduction of the South Africans to the URC and the Champions and Challenge Cups, will worry for what’s to come in the Six Nations.

“I understand completely some people are like, “what are they doing here?” but after a year or two, it’ll really benefit the competition,” said Leicester and Springbok out-half Handré Pollard. “It took the URC to a completely different level, and I honestly believe they’ll be the same with the Champions Cup.”

Their switch from Super Rugby into the URC threw up the odd complication but the hope will be that this latest venture can avoid the buffeting winds that come with pandemics, norovirus outbreaks or players trying to pet the local lions.

The new dawn breaks Saturday in Durban as the Sharks host Harlequins in conditions expected to reach 28 degrees. The Bulls meet Lyon in similar conditions later that evening in Loftus Versfeld, by which time the Stormers will have faced Clermont Auvergne in France where the thermometer may not breach freezing point.

“Going to South Africa in January - mate, we don’t even play rugby (then) in South Africa if we don’t have to,” said Pollard. “F*ck, it’s going to be hot, humid, and tough, and then the next week you come up here in the snow! It’s going to be very interesting to see how the teams can adjust.”

This won’t be new for everyone. Twenty-six South Africans have won this tournament before and the Stormers alone have five who have already featured in that elite group. Bulls coach Jake White had almost three seasons in its surrounds when he was in charge of a Montpellier that never made it past the pool stage.

For most, though, this is, as Stormers coach John Dobson put it, “another world”. The Sharks’ Siya Kolisi compared it to football’s Champions League and his club and Springbok teammate Ox Nche has declared that their efforts here will tell them if they are up there with the world’s best.

“You hear stories about the rich, rich history of certain clubs, your Toulons and Saracens,” said Stormers winger Seabelo Senatla ahead of their opener at the storied Stade Marcel Michelin. “You want to test yourself against that history and make some of your own.”

Senatla won’t be a part of that just yet because of injury but the Bulls, Stormers and Sharks will be bringing most of their available artillery to bear. They welcomed 18 players from the recent Springbok and South Africa ‘A’ tours of Europe back into their collective ranks for last weekend’s round of URC fixtures.

All of which were won, by the way.

There will be no rest weekends for the South African franchises this year, and that will be significant in itself given they probably can't match the European squad depth, but you just know they’ll relish every minute of what's to come.