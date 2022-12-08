Breakthrough boys: Five young Champions Cup talents to watch

One of an exciting group of young Springboks to have made an instant impact in Test rugby for the world champions. The full-back/wing, a former South African Blitzbok sevens star, has already caused plenty of problems for defenders in the URC as well as offering a solid defensive presence in the backfield and Arendse looks tailormade to make the same kind of splash when the Bulls make their entry on the European stage.
World Rugby’s Breakthrough Player of the Year, Capuozzo has already made his mark on Test rugby with key contributions in Italy’s resurgence and the French-born back-three star looks set to do the same in a club backline sparked by the creativity of half-backs Antoine Dupont and Romain Ntamack. If they are the creators, Capuozzo, an elusive runner with a devastating step, is a lethal executioner.
The fly-half from County Cork has already made a name for himself with performances this season that have seen him graduate from third-choice Munster number 10 to Ireland Test starter and the Innishannon playmaker has also shown he can play equally effectively at inside centre and full-back, and on both sides of the ball. Not only that, Crowley has shown he can adapt to any step up in class, just as he did on his first European start at Castres in just his second Champions Cup appearance last January.
Declan Kidney’s Exiles may have lost one exciting wing in Henry Arundell for the short term following a foot injury but in fellow Englishman Hassell-Collins they have another attention-grabbing, line-breaking try machine. Heavily linked with a move to Leicester Tigers next summer, the outside back’s stats bear out the strong interest shown by rival clubs, Hassell-Collins having added eight tries already this season to his 2021-22 haul of 11 in 22 appearances.
A player capable of fulfilling many roles in the Leinster backline, he has staked his claim to a place in Leinster’s midfield in the absence of Robbie Henshaw and Charlie Ngatai through injury. While Ngatai is fit again, Henshaw has been ruled out until the new year following wrist surgery and Osborne has built an impressive body of work this season with both his province and Emerging Ireland, which earned him a spot in the Ireland squad last month.