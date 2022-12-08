Breakthrough boys: Five young Champions Cup talents to watch

Kurt-Lee Arendse, 23 (Bulls): One of an exciting group of young Springboks to have made an instant impact in Test rugby for the world champions. The full-back/wing, a former South African Blitzbok sevens star, has already caused plenty of problems for defenders in the URC as well as offering a solid defensive presence in the backfield and Arendse looks tailormade to make the same kind of splash when the Bulls make their entry on the European stage.

Ange Capuozzo, 23 (Toulouse): World Rugby’s Breakthrough Player of the Year, Capuozzo has already made his mark on Test rugby with key contributions in Italy’s resurgence and the French-born back-three star looks set to do the same in a club backline sparked by the creativity of half-backs Antoine Dupont and Romain Ntamack. If they are the creators, Capuozzo, an elusive runner with a devastating step, is a lethal executioner.