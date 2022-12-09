‘It was insane ... I was dead on my feet’ - Meafou ready for another mammoth Munster battle

Toulouse have no illusions about the high-intensity levels they will face on and off the pitch at Thomond Park when they open their Champions Cup account against Munster on Sunday.

“It was loud at the Aviva,” lock Emmanuel Meafou says, recalling May’s thunderous quarter-final between the two sides.

“But having a game at your home ground is definitely an added advantage with the crowd behind you - it’s not going to be easy. They’ve got their big backrowers, big locks, players like Peter O’Mahony. They’re a competitive, tough team - they’re in the Champions Cup for a reason.”

Toulouse’s 24-year-old next-generation second row is of similar proportions to La Rochelle’s feared man mountain Will Skelton, and has a fast-growing reputation as one of the most promising power players in France’s Top 14.

Despite his sun-blocking size, Meafou is surprisingly fleet of foot as well as powerful. He has three tries in 10 Top 14 matches so far this season on top of four in 22 last season, and six in 24 mostly substitute appearances in the 2020/21 campaign, and is working hard to improve his game still further.

He started that quarter-final in Dublin, a relentless arms race through extra time and penalties, and rates it as one of the toughest games he has been involved in.

“It was one of the most intense games I’ve ever been a part of, in my short professional career. It was insane,” he said. “We played the best we could and Munster were just always there - even into extra time. I was dead on my feet - I came off around 50 or 60 minutes, but my second row partner Rory [Arnold] played the whole 80 and extra time. It was a tough game. Physical. Quick. Munster are not a light team.”

Toulouse have won eight and drawn one of 12 Top 14 matches so far this season to hold a five-point lead over Racing 92 heading into the Champions Cup window.

“At the start of the season, the boys really dug in deep. We got a few good wins and now we’re sitting at the top of the table.

“We struggled a bit when the internationals left for the Autumn Nations’ and we had to get our chemistry back together without them. Now they’re back and we’re excited for these next two weeks.”

But he admitted Toulouse still had plenty to work on in the week leading up to their trip to Limerick, despite a 34-13 win over Perpignan at Stade Ernest Wallon in the Top 14 last Saturday.

“Even though we won with a bonus at the weekend, there’s a lot of work to do in terms of our ruck and cleaning that up and making sure we have clean ball for our nine - if we play like that against Munster, we’ll make life hard for ourselves. From their whole forward pack to their backs they’re a side that can definitely get on the ball.”

Scrum-half Antoine Dupont returned to action off the bench for the first time since his ban following a red card against South Africa was cut from four weeks to two, allowing him to make the trip to Munster. And Meafou is under no illusions about what the France captain and Toulouse’s other internationals bring to the 23.

“We work and train as a squad. We have our set plays that we rely on. But having individually great players such as Antoine and Romain [Ntamack] - when things aren’t going great you’ve got those guys to control the game, pull a rabbit out of the hat, make a half break, do something.

“Those guys are capable of anything - especially Antoine. He can literally make something happen out of nothing. We like to work off front foot ball, off breaks and play what’s in front. Antoine creates those little gaps. I think it’s important with all our internationals. They’re all individually great players and together it makes us better as a team.”

And Meafou is revelling in the competition and in his development as a player - Thomond will be his 60th club appearance. “Last year was my first taste of a long season of rugby and playing a lot. Coming into this season and having a bit of experience from last season has really helped with how I want to play and knowing what helps to make me play well, so - for example, my body weight - the lighter I am the more I can do on the field.

“Having those starts and games in a row really helps. Just playing with the boys has been really enjoyable. Winning is always good, but having the boys behind you is great.”

Australian-born Meafou has prized JIFF-status in France, having joined the Toulouse academy in 2018. The next stop on his career path may be French rugby’s training set-up at Marcoussis, where he has his sights on a possible international future.

“I’ve always wanted to play pro rugby. That’s always been my dream,” he said. “France is the country that made that dream come true, so if I can give anything back, if I can represent them, that would be an honour. If that happens I would be truly grateful.”

FFR policy is only to select French citizens for the national squad, a process that means five years’ residency, a raft of paperwork, and language and citizenship tests. Meafou has completed the process and is waiting for his passport to arrive. “Once I get that I’ll be eligible,” he said, “and hopefully that’s before the Six Nations.”

Although he has been in contact with the French coaches, he understands he would be at the foot of another steep learning curve to breaking into the hugely competitive French set-up.

“My main focus is playing well with Toulouse and getting my passport and if that turns into a call up for the French team, that’ll be great. If I do my job on the field, that extra stuff will come after.”