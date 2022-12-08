IRFU sets out plan to make Irish rugby welcoming to women

The IRFU has laid out its plan to make Irish Rugby a “welcoming and inclusive environment for women” with the publication of its Women in Rugby report on Thursday, committing an immediate additional €1 million to boosting facilities and pathway development.

The €1m is down payment on the governing body’s intention to raise its current annual investment by an additional €2.4 million to €7.9m per year although IRFU chief executive Kevin Potts said the remaining €1.4m was not currently budgeted for and there would be approaches to government, Sport Ireland and sponsors for assistance.

“The women’s game is clearly a strategic priority for us, so we will work really hard to ensure we deliver that, and we would be hopeful of external sources of finances,” Potts said during a press conference at Aviva Stadium to launch the Women in Rugby report.

The IRFU wants to increase female participation in all aspects of the sport, from players, coaches and referees to volunteers and in its governance while improving and clarifying competition pathways “for every girl who wishes to play rugby… to reach their full potential and aspire to wear the green jersey”.

Among the many recommendations made in the 52-page Women in Rugby report, was the creation of a national promotional campaign to increase participation in the sport, the appointment of more dedicated Women’s Development Officers and Participation Officers in each of the four provinces to meet the rising demand for engagement programmes in schools, colleges and clubs and a restructuring of the women's All Ireland League into a two-tier competition, starting with six teams in each division from next season, 2023-24.

A close up of the Women in Rugby Action Plan Review

The IRFU said it will also develop a diversity and inclusion strategy to be overseen and coordinated by newly-appointed Diversity And Inclusion Lead who will be charged with implementing that strategy across all the governing body’s departments and functions.

“I think we first have to acknowledge that we are on a journey with women's rugby, and this report is part of that journey,” IRFU President John Robinson said.

“Things have changed and are changing very fast in the women's game and Irish rugby wants to embrace these changes. The current vision we have for the game is that every girl who has a desire to play the game should be able to do so easily in facilities and an environment that's appropriate.

“Also any female who wishes to progress along the performance pathway, should be able to do so and most importantly will be encouraged to do so. It's inevitable with so much change that that vision will change and may have to change to deal with it.”

The report was produced by an IRFU Steering Group whose members included Robinson, Potts, director of high performance David Nucifora and the governing body’s chair of the women’s sub-committee Fiona Steed. Their recommendations were based on feedback collated from 77 interviews conducted independently by Amanda Bennett of FairPlay Ltd with stakeholders including coaches, players, provincial and IRFU employees, committee members and sponsors as well as answers from 886 respondents to a survey of a wider constituency within Irish women’s rugby.

“The Steering Group was very clear; this is not a report on Women’s Rugby; this is a report on Women in Rugby and the steps we can take to make Irish Rugby a welcoming and inclusive environment for women, whether as players, coaches, referees, or volunteers,” the report’s foreword stated.

“We particularly want to ensure that every girl who wishes to play rugby in Ireland has the opportunity to do so through the provision of participation and competition pathways allowing them to achieve their ambitions, reach their full potential and aspire to wear the green jersey. Aligned with this is the IRFU’s aspiration to compete at the highest levels in both Sevens and 15s internationally. The recommendations set out in this report will go some way to achieving these ambitions.”

The Women in Rugby report is the second major investigation into the women’s game commissioned by the IRFU this year.

In March it pledged to invest an additional €1m annually into elite women’s rugby following recommendations made in an independent report into Ireland Women’s failure to qualify for this year’s delayed 2021 World Cup. That included the creation of a dedicated Head of Women’s Performance & Pathways, a post taken up in August by Gillian McDarby.

The IRFU also announced the provision of 43 centralised, paid contracts for elite women’s players worth €15,000-€30,000 per year. Twenty-nine fully-contracted players began work at its High Performance Centre in west Dublin last month, though national 15s team captain Nichola Fryday was among several frontline Test players who chose not to leave either their current clubs in England or full-time jobs in order to sign the IRFU deals.