Re-stocked Toulouse heading to Limerick with a near full deck

Toulouse coach Ugo Mola has close to a full squad at his disposal for Sunday's Champions Cup opener at Thomond Park against Munster.

The infirmary, a hive of rehabbing activity in recent weeks, is almost empty, and Antoine Dupont’s successful appeal against a four-match ban following his red card against South Africa in the Autumn Nations Series means he’s ready to start after 30 minutes off the bench in last Saturday’s 34-13 home win over Perpignan.

Thibault Flament was back training this week after suffering a brain injury against South Africa, while Cyril Baille was returned to action after suffering a recurrence of a thigh injury, as Toulouse look to get their Champions Cup campaign off to a winning start.

Along with long-term absentees Francois Cros - out until the end of 2022 following surgery on a knee injury - and Melvyn Jaminet, close to a comeback after missing the Autumn internationals with an ankle injury but unlikely to feature in this opening two-match block of Champions Cup games, only Juan Cruz Mallia and Pierre-Louis Barassi are doubtful for the trip to Limerick.

The Argentinian is on an adapted training programme as he recovers from a rib and shoulder knock, while the France centre this week completed a 12-day mandatory stand down after suffering a brain injury in the Top 14 defeat at Lyon and will only be cleared to play on the say-so of a neurologist.

After centre Pita Ahki played 50 minutes at the weekend on his return from injury, Barassi may stay in France, preparing for the visit of Premiership side Sale Sharks next Sunday.

Toulouse have roared into an early lead in the Top 14. They are five points clear of closest rivals Racing 92, with eight wins and a draw in their 12 matches so far this season.

MAIN MAN: Antoine Dupont

But their early season charge to the top of the French league hides the fact their win against 13th-placed Perpignan was their first in four matches, and their lead at the top has been cut from nine points after 10 matches.

After the Perpignan win, attack coach Clement Poitrenaud warned Toulouse’s breakdown work against Perpignan was “not good enough to go and win in Ireland”.

“This match will encourage us to work on the rucks next week,” he said, “because we can expect a terrible battle on the ground against Munster in the Champions Cup.

“We have been warned and I hope we will be more reactive and aggressive to get clean ball for our scrum halves.”

Fly-half Finn Russell this week described the Champions Cup as a “priority objective” for his side Racing 92 - who host last season’s finalists Leinster at Le Havre’s Stade Océane on Saturday. They head to the Normandy coast on the back of a morale-booster win at a near-full strength Toulon last weekend with a much-changed side as they rested a number of players.

Their revamped 23’s 31-14 victory at Stade Mayol came as such a surprise that Toulon coach Pierre Mignoni told reporters afterwards he would have “preferred to play the side that will face Leinster next week”.