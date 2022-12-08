Head coach Rowntree warns Munster cannot return to old ways

The challenges get tougher for Graham Rowntree’s developing side and gameplan but while Sunday’s opponents Toulouse represent the toughest examination yet of Munster’s progress under him, the head coach is confident his players will stick to the path on which they have embarked.

Munster will open their Heineken Champions Cup pool campaign as the five-time champions return to Thomond Park for the first time in two seasons and they will face hosts undergoing a significant change in approach and mindset under new management.

That transition has not been entirely smooth since Rowntree stepped up from forwards coach to succeed Johann van Graan this summer, changed the way the squad trained and set about expanding minds as well as offensive shape with the help of new attack coach Mike Prendergast.

Three defeats in the first four games of the BKT United Rugby Championship campaign was not a healthy start to the new era, characterised by a litany of errors, poor decision-making and low intensity that suggested heavy legs and overloaded brains.

Yet the international break in November has worked wonders for Munster with a historic visit to Cork GAA’s Páirc Uí Chaoimh resulting in a well-deserved, clinically-executed 28-14 victory over South Africa A in front of 41,400 supporters on Leeside serving as the catalyst for a change in fortunes and a long-awaited manifestation of the hard work being put in on the training field.

Munster have since banked back-to-back bonus-point URC wins over Connacht and Edinburgh, the latter coming away from home last Friday in a manner that suggests the rewards for that early-season pain are finally accruing.

Rowntree’s wish is clearly for that progression to continue against one of the very best teams in Europe, for his players to stay the course, back their new processes and resist the temptation to revert to old type when the going gets tough.

“I don’t think we will fall back into our old ways,” the head coach said. “I think we learned a lot trying to get a new style going on the field, a new way of training; we’ve learned a lot, I don’t think we’ll fall back.

“I think you tend to fall back in life if you become complacent and there’s no way that we’ll ever be doing that. I mean, our league position, we can’t afford anything like that. We’ll just keep looking forward, excited by a new competition, excited that we’re getting some payback for all the hard work we’ve been doing on the field.”

Vitally, Rowntree believes the lessons have been learned from that difficult start to the season when Munster fell as low as 14th in the 16-team URC table and confidence was at a low ebb.

“I think we’re better for the experience,” he said. “It was a tough start to the league. We weren’t a million miles off. I mean if we lost, you only just beat us.

“And a lot of things, we were killing ourselves, we were (architects of) our own downfall where we were getting used to a new way of doing things.

“But I think we are hardened for it, that’s the expression I would use, I think we are hardened for those experiences.”

Rowntree’s back-three options for this weekend are a case in point with both wings Shane Daly and Calvin Nash growing in stature with every game they play and presenting their head coach with the dilemma of whether to bring back a fit-again and proven performer in Keith Earls after a thigh injury.

“They’re good headaches,” Rowntree said. “Everyone keeps telling me, good headaches.

“Yeah, we’ve got some guys coming back and we’ve certainly got those back-three guys in form. We’ve got Mike Haley who should be available, he’s still completing return to play concussion protocols. Patrick Campbell, you know, (Liam) Coombes, (Conor) Phillips, all of the lads. We’ve had a good look at a lot of players and form counts for everything but I’m delighted with the resources we’ve got back there.”

It will come as no surprise that the mood in the camp and on the training field has intensified with the advent of a European match week, Rowntree’s first as a head coach. It is the start of a path towards the Champions Cup knockout rounds that will see Munster play both Toulouse and Northampton Saints home and away in the coming weeks either side of Christmas. Yet it has become increasingly difficult with the addition of three South African teams to an already tough qualification process to emerge from the more difficult of the two pools of 12. Yet Rowntree’s focus yesterday remained on the immediate task at hand.

“I am not thinking beyond this week, literally. We have got a powerhouse team, a juggernaut team coming on Sunday. I’m not one for thinking too far ahead at the best of times but certainly in this competition you will get bitten if you do.”