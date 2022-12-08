Munster looking to extend return of 'excellent' John Ryan 

Ryan, 34, made his 200th appearance for the province when he started last Friday’s BKT United Rugby Championship bonus-point victory at Edinburgh.
EXTENSION? John Ryan of Munster. Pic: Paul Devlin/Sportsfile

Thu, 08 Dec, 2022 - 07:01
Simon Lewis

Munster are considering extending John Ryan’s stay beyond his current short-term deal, Graham Rowntree confirmed on Wednesday.

Ryan, 34, made his 200th appearance for the province when he started last Friday’s BKT United Rugby Championship bonus-point victory at Edinburgh. 

It was the tighthead prop’s third game for Munster since rejoining his home province at the end of Ocotober on a three-month contract after his new club Wasps were forced into administration and suspended from the English Premiership having declared insolvency.

Ryan had arrived at Wasps in pre-season having been released by Munster after 11 seasons in red and had been in flying form for the English club before their financial problems came home to roost.

The former Ireland front-rower has carried that good form into the URC on his return home as cover for injured tightheads Stephen Archer and Keynan Knox and head coach Rowntree said that Munster were exploring the possibility of extending his contract beyond its current terms.

“Potentially, potentially. We’re looking at it,” Rowntree said.

“He’s been excellent, excellent. That (move) happened very quickly. Sad state of affairs that was with Wasps, a great club, a club I’ve had plenty of history with.

“He became available and we needed cover in that position and he’s fitted straight in.

“He’s been good to have around has John, good craic and he’s playing well. He’s durable as well, rarely gets injured and his game input’s huge. He’s stealing balls in the breakdown, he’s scrummaging well and he’s adapted to how we’re playing as well, he can play ball as well. So I’m delighted that he’s with us.”

