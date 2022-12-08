Andrew Porter: Leinster have so much more in the tank

Nine games played, nine games won. No side in the URC has scored more tries or conceded less points. Slice and dice it any way you want: Leinster look to be in tip-top shape as they face into their Heineken Champions Cup opener in France.

Last week’s defeat of Ulster may well have been the peak so far. Or, to be more precise, the 35-minute second-half spell where they scored 38 unanswered points when down to 14 men and spun a 22-3 deficit into a 38-22 bonus-point win against their neighbours.

“It was a great result for us in the end given we only had 14 men on the team for the majority of the game but I think we have so much more in us,” said Andrew Porter who gave a human dynamo display off the bench.

“We made a lot of small errors in terms of handling and giving penalties away, letting them build momentum into our 22. We can’t give French teams or any other teams in the European Cup those opportunities because they will punish them.”

This is the thing with Leinster. Good as they are, they look like a side that hasn’t quite hit their straps over an 80-minute spell and you can frame that as a reason for cheer or for fear depending on your own perception and bias.

The Racing 92 side they face in Le Havre on Saturday has its own momentum. Second in the Top 14 table, they have won five on the bounce and averaged 40 points per game. Toulon, Clermont Auvergne and Perpignan have been thumped in their last three.

Their backline is awash with talent, speed and trickery, and the pack is described by Porter as one that brings not just the usual beef you might associate with French sides but a rare athleticism to go with it.

No Top 14 side has stolen more lineouts this term and that alone is a warning flag for a Leinster side that, as with so many others these days, fashions an enormous percentage of their scores from set plays that emanate from the sideline.

Bubbling underneath all this is the last meeting of the sides, in the 2018 Bilbao final, when Leinster staggered over the line. Racing’s roster has shed many a skin since but there are still eight players on the books who featured at the San Mames.

That’s enough to inject this one with some extra spit.

“They will remember that game and be hurting from it,” Porter said. “They will want to show that they are the best team in Europe. It’s easy to remember your wins but a lot easier to remember the losses in those big games.

“They won’t have forgotten that one in the same way that we haven’t forgotten the one against La Rochelle last season in Marseille. They could look at that game as a blueprint. It was obviously a very close game (in 2018) but they have evolved since that.” Him too.

Porter was a 22-year-old tighthead when he replaced Tadhg Furlong for the last 14 minutes of that game in Spain. He had seven caps for Ireland, all but two of them earned off the bench. He’s in his prime now and excelling as a loosehead.

His performance last weekend against Ulster, when ushered in so early on the back of Cian Healy’s red card, was extraordinary. Not just his usual areas of operation but in the ruck where his nuisance value amounted to two turnovers.

It was a tour de force that followed on from another profitable stint with Ireland in November. Add in the second two Tests on tour last summer and he has been at the coalface for two wins against the All Blacks and a pair over the Boks and the Wallabies.

It’s an imposing body of work in such an attritional position.

“Yeah, it’s such a peculiar position because you are never faced with the same threat. Even if you’re playing against the same player your opponent brings a completely different skillset or something might feel completely different in the scrum. You are constantly learning.

“I know I always say that but it is a position where the more exposure you have the more it can aid you in the long run and especially in those big games like in the Tests in November. Hopefully that will prepare us this week coming up against a big French pack and then next week against Gloucester as well.”