Chat unsurprised by 'dinosaur' Sexton's rugby longevity 

Seven years spent since Johnny Sexton returned home to Leinster from Racing 92. That’s the length of your average career in pro rugby but the meeting of the Ireland out-half’s two clubs in a Heineken Champions Cup opener in Le Havre this weekend can’t but invite a recap of his two seasons in Paris.

Neither side can look back with anything like fulfilment.

Sexton was accustomed to the highest of standards and achievements with his home province and his insatiable demand for similar in the French capital wasn’t always met with favour by teammates or coaches.

Laurent Labit, one of his bosses at the time, subsequently described him as hyper-sensitive, an uncontrollable personality who employed colourful language that bordered on the insulting. All of which left the coach tearing his hair out.

The prop Eddy Ben Arous spoke of two Sextons: the one who had played for Racing and the other who wore green. Racing, he said, didn’t see the better of the two and yet there have been soundings out of the Top 14 club in the years since that the Irishman was pointing the squad in the direction it needed to travel.

Camille Chat arrived at the club that same summer of 2013. He was only 17 then. An ‘espoir’ newly arrived from Rugby Club Auxerrois, two hours to the southeast, he was a hooker whose shared orbit with the star ten extended no further than the training pitch.

That boy has become a man. Capped over 30 times for France, Chat is a key cog in a Racing machine that sits second in the domestic table and he could only chuckle when asked about the fact that Sexton is still going strong all these years later and at the age of 37.

“Yes, he's a dinosaur!” he laughed.

“Ah, I'm not really surprised because I know he's a big leader and the chief orchestrator. We need to focus on him and his performance, because if we let him go with the plan that he wants to carry out it will be difficult to beat them but there's plenty of other players around.”

Chat’s exposure to Irish influences goes beyond Sexton.

He played alongside Donnacha Ryan with Racing for four years and he describes the current La Rochelle forwards coach, affectionately as well, as another “dinosaur” and a teammate who always worked for others.

Ronan O’Gara had just departed the capital club for a job under Scott Robertson with the Crusaders by the time Ryan arrived from Munster. Ask Chat to comment on who was the grumpier between Sexton and O’Gara and the answer is again tinged with humour.

“Ooosh, 50-50.”

Saturday’s game will be a meeting of new friends as well as old given Stuart Lancaster will bring a seven-year stint as Leinster senior coach to an end when he swaps the commute from Leeds to Dublin for this weekend's opponents come the summer.

“We look forward to welcoming him next week, but for now it's important to finish this chapter as well as we can with Laurent Travers and the staff and players we have now.

"We want to show Leinster and Stuart Lancaster that we're a good side," said Chat, "that he took the right decision to come to France and hopefully lift trophies.”