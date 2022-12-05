Luke Cowan-Dickie to leave Exeter at end of season to join Montpellier

England hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie will leave Exeter at the end of this season to join French champions Montpellier
Luke Cowan-Dickie to leave Exeter at end of season to join Montpellier

ON THE MOVE: Luke Cowan-Dickie is leaving Exeter to join Montpellier. Pic: Steven Paston/PA

Mon, 05 Dec, 2022 - 16:43
Andrew Baldock

England hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie will leave Exeter at the end of this season to join French champions Montpellier.

Cowan-Dickie will be eligible for next year’s World Cup, but England’s current selection policy for players plying their trade overseas means he is unavailable after that tournament when he links up with Montpellier.

His move to France was confirmed by the Chiefs, and he will join current Exeter and England colleague Sam Simmonds at Montpellier next term.

Cowan-Dickie has been a key part of the England set-up under head coach Eddie Jones, winning 42 caps.

“Playing for England is the pinnacle of your career, so it’s tough to leave that behind,” he said.

“I still think I have lots more to give, and hopefully I get more opportunities between now and the move.

Luke Cowan-Dickie (left) wit England head coach Eddie Jones (Ben Whitley/PA)

“We’ve got the Six Nations coming up, then the World Cup, and I want to be involved in both.

“The only way I can do that, however, is by playing well at club level. That is my aim, and we will see what happens in the future.

“I have been at the Chiefs for 12 years, and it is all I’ve known.

This is an opportunity for me to go over there and show what I am all about

“That said, this opportunity came up and it was one that I had to think long and hard about. I spoke a lot with my family about it, and it wasn’t an easy decision to make in the end.

“Obviously, it is a different competition, a different language – which I will have to learn – but I think it is time for a change.

“Hopefully, I’ve still got plenty of years left in my career, but this is an opportunity for me to go over there and show what I am all about.”

More in this section

South Africa v British and Irish Lions - Castle Lager Lions Series - Third Test - Cape Town Stadium Warren Gatland returns as Wales head coach in place of Wayne Pivac
Connacht v Benetton - United Rugby Championship Friend content all concussion protocol followed in Connacht's win over Benetton
Leinster v Ulster - United Rugby Championship Leinster and Lancaster turn thoughts to Racing and Europe after confirming local dominance
ExeterPlace: UK
<p>INJURY DOUBT: Leinster's Tadhg Furlong after the match against Ulster. Pic: INPHO/Billy Stickland</p>

Leinster wait on Sexton and Furlong ahead of Champions Cup opener

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.255 s