Leinster and Lancaster turn thoughts to Racing and Europe after confirming local dominance

Leinster 38 Ulster 29

There will be no need to write histories explaining why Leinster have won so much of late and Ulster so little in the years to come. A recording of Saturday night’s entertaining and informative URC encounter will suffice.

The hosts entered week nine as leaders with Ulster eight points back and closest to them. Leinster played badly for most of the evening and won. Ulster held a 19-point lead against a side down to 14 men after 21 minutes and scrambled a losing bonus point.

That’s it. That’s the story in a nutshell.

Cian Healy’s sending-off, for a high and dangerous attempted tackle on Stewart Moore, was followed by three Ulster tries from Rob Herring, Kieran Treadwell and Ethan McIlroy inside 13 minutes. It left them 22-3 to the good until Ronan Kelleher closed the gap to 12 with the first of Leinster’s five converted tries in first-half injury-time.

That’s how it stayed until the game reached the borders of the fourth quarter when Garry Ringrose went over twice inside four minutes and Ulster lost James Hume and Nick Timoney to yellows for a high tackle and for collapsing a maul in the process.

By now, Leinster’s momentum was uncheckable. Andrew Porter brought up their bonus-point score with their rivals down to 13, James Lowe claimed a fifth with Ulster back to 14, and then Sam Carter finally managed a riposte for Ulster before the finish.

Ulster coach Dan McFarland tried to put a brave face on it afterwards but this must have been enraging. Time and again his side seem to open a door for themselves before finding a way to bang their heads on the mantle on the way in.

Other worries abound in the form of injuries. Moore didn’t reappear after his head knock, Iain Henderson went off for a HIA and didn’t come back to finish his first game of the season, and John Cooney needed replacing for a similar issue after half-time.

All three are key components to a side that begins its latest Champions Cup campaign away to Sale next Sunday when a response will be needed. That said, Leinster know that they will have to up it as well when they face Racing 92 in Le Havre.

Leo Cullen and Garry Ringrose both acknowledged as much two nights ago and it is hard not to conclude that this latest tilt at the biggest club bauble of them all will go a long way to defining the legacy of senior coach Stuart Lancaster.

The Englishman leaves the club to take over Racing next summer and, while his influence on and off the field has been enormous and hailed by all and sundry, there is no doubt but that one Champions Cup title in six seasons makes for unfulfilling reading.

That solitary crown was claimed at Racing’s expense in the Bilbao 2018 final and since when they have lost two finals, to Saracens and La Rochelle, and a quarter-final and semi-final to the same heavy-hitting opponents.

“I don’t think it’s about me at all,” Lancaster said last week. “The focus for me is nothing to do with that. It’s to do with helping Leinster achieve a top pool opportunity in Europe. As we found out a few years ago, we went to Toulouse and lost in the first game. It’s difficult to go to France and win in the first game. It’s in Le Havre, which is different.” The hosting of a concert by rapper Orelsan at Racing’s Paris La Défense Arena has pointed the Top 14 club in the direction of the Stade Océane almost 200km away and Lancaster doesn’t profess to know if this will suit Leinster or not.

It should. The loss of home advantage, especially a ground as unique as their futuristic base, can only be good but then Racing bring their own scars and hunger to this tournament having lost three deciders in the space of six years.

For Leinster, their hurt is more recent. That loss to La Rochelle in Marseille in last year’s final, when Ronan O’Gara’s side claimed the decisive score with less than a minute to play, remains the source of all their thoughts this week.

“Definitely,” said Lancaster. “That’s the biggest driver. The European final is in Dublin for a starter and if you can top the pool you will hopefully be in the Aviva before that so there is every motivation there and that’s on top of last year. It still sticks in everyone’s throat.”

Leinster: H Keenan; J O’Brien, G Ringrose, J Osborne, J Lowe; R Byrne, J Gibson-Park; C Healy, R Kelleher, M Ala’alatoa; J Ryan, J Jenkins; R Baird, J van der Flier, J Conan.

Replacements: A Porter for O’Brien (26); T Furlong for Ala’alatoa and D Sheehan for Kelleher (both 45); C Doris for Conan (57); R Molony for Jenkins (66); N McCarthy for Gibson-Park (73); C Tector for Byrne and L Turner for Ringrose (both 78).

Ulster: M Lowry; E McIlroy, J Hume, S McCloskey, S Moore; B Burns, J Cooney; A Warwick, T Stewart, M Moore; A O’Connor, K Treadwell; I Henderson, M Rea, N Timoney.

Replacements: R Herring for Stewart (21); N Doak for Cooney (45); S Carter for Treadwell and T O’Toole for Moore (both 52); D Vermeulen for Henderson (57); J Stockdale for Hume (70); C Reid for Warwick (73); M Rea for Timoney (74).

Referee: C Ridley (Eng).