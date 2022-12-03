14-man Leinster stun Ulster with second-half comeback

Leinster 38 Ulster 29

Ulster had gone eight years without a win in the RDS before they subjected Leinster to a ten-point loss 13 months ago. They really should have gone two-for-two in Ballsbridge on Saturday night against a rival that played an hour with 14 men.

Leading 22-3 just before the break, and with that man advantage, Dan McFarland’s side somehow managed to let a famous win slip having been set fair for what looked certain to be four-try bonus-point win against the league leaders.

They got their four-try bonus, but that was all.

Instead, they conceded four tries in the last 21 minutes, lost two men to the sinbin and failed to add a single point to their side of the scoreboard until the last act. It made for wild entertainment but a maddening spectacle if you were an Ulster fan.

It’s a game and a result that will only reinforce the northern province’s status as nearly men. Leinster were poor for long periods but manufactured a win. Ulster were excellent for lengthy spells and somehow lost. Badly. That’s the difference.

It’s a five-point haul that reinforces Leinster’s position at the summit of the BKT URC table and, if improvement is required, it will allow them open their Heineken Champions Cup account away to Racing 92 next week with a spring in their step.

What now for Ulster, though? How many times can Dan McFarland’s men threaten something significant and find themselves unable to cross that line from good to great? They go to Sale’s AJ Bell Stadium next weekend with plenty to ponder.

Cian Healy’s sending off, for what was adjudged to be a dangerous and high tackle on Stewart Moore that drew blood from the Ulster hooker, put the hosts in a pickle after an opening 20 minutes that had already been worrying in terms of performance.

Leinster had the likes of Jamison Gibson-Park, Hugo Keenan and James Lowe playing in blue for the first time in the campaign but they were guilty of countless individual errors as a XV, especially in those initial phases.

The scores were three-apiece when Moore and Healy clashed heads and Ulster took immediate advantage with a try from a lineout and maul via replacement hooker Rob Herring. A carbon copy followed seven minutes later, Kieran Treadwell going over.

Two John Cooney conversions left it 17-3 before the half-hour and a turnover Ethan McIlroy touchdown after 35 minutes had Leinster up against the wall until a Ronan Kelleher maul try in first-half injury time gave them some breathing room.

Down 22-10 at the break, Leinster couldn’t get any closer through the majority of a third quarter that was marred by mistakes on both sides, but Ulster’s evening began to collapse in on them in the space of five minutes midway through the half.

Two Garry Ringrose scores, both converted by Ross Byrne, propelled them back into the lead. Worse for the visitors were the yellows shown to James Hume and Nick Timoney after the concessions for a high tackle and collapse of a maul respectively.

Andrew Porter made the game safe with Leinster’s bonus-point try when the sides had 14 men apiece and Lowe claimed their last at a time when Ulster had been returned to the full complement. Momentum mattered more than men by then.

Sam Carter finally landed a riposte for the men in white with the try, converted by Nathan Doak, that gave them a single point to bring back up the M1. A measly return on a night that had promised so much for them.

LEINSTER: H Keenan; J O’Brien, G Ringrose, J Osborne, J Lowe; R Byrne, J Gibson-Park; C Healy, R Kelleher, M Ala’alatoa; J Ryan, J Jenkins; R Baird, J van der Flier, J Conan.

Replacements: A Porter for O’Brien (26); T Furlong for Ala’alatoa and D Sheehan for Kelleher (both 45); C Doris for Conan (57); R Molony for Jenkins (66); N McCarthy for Gibson-Park (73); C Tector for Byrne and L Turner for Osborne (both 78).

ULSTER: M Lowry; E McIlroy, J Hume, S McCloskey, S Moore; B Burns, J Cooney; A Warwick, T Stewart, M Moore; A O’Connor, K Treadwell; I Henderson, M Rea, N Timoney.

Replacements: R Herring for Stewart (21); N Doak for Cooney (45); S Carter for Treadwell and T O’Toole for Moore (both 52); D Vermeulen for Henderson (57); J Stockdale for Hume (70); C Reid for Warwick (73); M Rea for Timoney (74).

Referee: C Ridley (Eng).