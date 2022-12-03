Ireland men's 7s team fall to South Africa in first-ever Dubai final

South Africa 21 Ireland 5

The Ireland men's 7s team have fallen at the final hurdle at the Dubai sevens, after reaching their first-ever final at the event.

South Africa had too much for Ireland in the decider, as Shilton van Wyk scored a first-half double before Shakes Soyizwapi intercepted an Irish pass and raced all of 70 meters to score.

Jack Kelly did manage to pull a try back, but it proved too little and too late for James Topping's men.

Earlier, they claimed victory over Argentina in the last eight, before securing a dramatic extra-time win over the USA in the semi-final of the competition.

Mark Roche's extra-time try secured the 12-7 win as Ireland headed for their maiden final at the Dubai 7s.

The women's team qualified for the quarterfinals but were eliminated after losing to the USA.