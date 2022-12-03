Ireland men's 7s team fall to South Africa in first-ever Dubai final

Ireland beat Argentina and the USA on their way to the decider against South Africa.
Ireland men's 7s team fall to South Africa in first-ever Dubai final

Ireland's Mark Roche. ©INPHO/Martin Seras Lima

Sat, 03 Dec, 2022 - 14:47
Shane Donovan

South Africa 21 Ireland 5

The Ireland men's 7s team have fallen at the final hurdle at the Dubai sevens, after reaching their first-ever final at the event.

South Africa had too much for Ireland in the decider, as Shilton van Wyk scored a first-half double before Shakes Soyizwapi intercepted an Irish pass and raced all of 70 meters to score.

Jack Kelly did manage to pull a try back, but it proved too little and too late for James Topping's men.

Earlier, they claimed victory over Argentina in the last eight, before securing a dramatic extra-time win over the USA in the semi-final of the competition. 

Mark Roche's extra-time try secured the 12-7 win as Ireland headed for their maiden final at the Dubai 7s.

The women's team qualified for the quarterfinals but were eliminated after losing to the USA.

More in this section

Joey Carbery scores their fifth try 2/12/2022 Munster momentum gathers with bonus point win at Edinburgh
Jack Regan 2/12/2022 Ruthless Sharks too good for Ospreys
Andy Friend 29/11/2022 Family and Friends at the Sportsground
<p>INJURY BLOW: Marcus Smith has been ruled out for the rest of the year. Pic: Ben Whitley/PA</p>

England fly-half Marcus Smith ruled out for rest of year with ankle injury

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.23 s