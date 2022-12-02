England fly-half Marcus Smith ruled out for rest of year with ankle injury

England fly-half Marcus Smith will not play again this year after suffering an ankle injury during the Autumn Nations Series finale against South Africa
England fly-half Marcus Smith ruled out for rest of year with ankle injury

INJURY BLOW: Marcus Smith has been ruled out for the rest of the year. Pic: Ben Whitley/PA

Fri, 02 Dec, 2022 - 20:35
Andrew Baldock

England fly-half Marcus Smith will not play again this year after suffering an ankle injury during the Autumn Nations Series finale against South Africa.

Smith went off midway through the second half of England’s 27-13 defeat.

He is now set to miss Harlequins’ opening Heineken Champions Cup games against South African side Cell C Sharks and French heavyweights Racing 92, plus a Gallagher Premiership appointment with Bristol at Twickenham on December 27.

Marcus Smith received treatment during England’s Autumn Nations Series clash against South Africa (Ben Whitley/PA)

But his absence could run well into January, as he is due to have another specialist appointment next week.

England have a pre-Six Nations training camp over the new year period, while their tournament opener is against Scotland on February 4.

Harlequins head coach Tabai Matson (pictured) does not expect to see Marcus Smith back in action until next year (Bradley Collyer/PA)

“Simply, it is an ankle injury,” Quins head coach Tabai Matson told BT Sport, ahead of the club’s Premiership clash against Bath on Friday night

“He had a specialist have a look at him this week, and another one next week.

“He will be out for this month and I think early next year we will get a better prediction of actually how many weeks he will be out for.”

More in this section

James Lowe 28/11/2022 Leinster and Ulster name strong XVs for RDS Interpro
Italy v England - Guinness Six Nations - Stadio Olimpico Eddie Jones to learn England fate next week after RFU review
England v South Africa - Autumn International - Twickenham Stadium Eddie Jones brushes off criticism from ‘sad’ Sir Clive Woodward
EnglandSmithPlace: UK
<p>FRIEND ZONE: Connacht Director of rugby Andy Friend is looking forward to the Sportsground. Pic: INPHO/James Crombie</p>

Family and Friends at the Sportsground

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.221 s