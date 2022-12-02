Eddie Jones to learn England fate next week after RFU review

Jones is fighting for his future after presiding over England’s worst year since 2008, consisting of six defeats, a draw and five wins
Eddie Jones will learn early next week if he is to be sacked as England head coach (Mike Egerton/PA)

Fri, 02 Dec, 2022 - 10:43
Duncan Bech

Eddie Jones will learn if he is to continue as England head coach next week with the Rugby Football Union’s review into a dismal autumn set to conclude on Tuesday.

The inquest had been scheduled to take two weeks, but the PA news agency understands that Jones’ final meeting with the review panel will be held on Monday with the RFU’s board convening the following day to ratify its decision.

A public announcement will be made in midweek, revealing whether the Australian is to continue until the World Cup when his eight-year reign is contracted to end or if the RFU is to appoint an alternative.

Eddie Jones is under pressure after a dismal year for England (Ben Whitley/PA)

Eddie Jones brushes off criticism from ‘sad’ Sir Clive Woodward

