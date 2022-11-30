St Munchins and Pres finish top of Senior Cup groups

The group stages of the prestigious Munster Senior Schools Cup are almost at a conclusion following the latest round of fixtures on Wednesday.

Group A of the Pinergy Boys Schools U19 Munster Senior Cup has now drawn to a close but there is still one more match to be played in Group B with Glenstal Abbey hosting Crescent College Comprehensive on the 13th of December.

Crescent College weren’t in action on Wednesday ahead of that final clash but Glenstal Abbey were and they were comprehensively beaten 28-7 by St Munchins, who also claimed four tries to secure the bonus point.

That was enough to ensure St Munchins will finish as Group B winners, just ahead of Christian Brothers Cork, who will end this round of the tournament in second thanks to their 23-5 bonus point win over Castletroy College.

Castletroy’s record of four defeats out of four means they will finish bottom of the pile while the winners of that aforementioned game between Glenstal Abbey and Crescent College Comprehensive will determine who will come third and who will come fourth, with the latter currently holding the upper hand in that battle.

But the final standings in Group A have now been finalised following the two matches on Wednesday afternoon which saw Ardscoil Ris defeat Presentation Brothers Cork 34-19 in a seven-try thriller while Rockwell College edged past Bandon Grammar School 14-5 in a less pulsating contest.

An early try from Ronan O’Connor - converted by Clement McAuliffe - followed by a penalty try in the second half was enough to see Rockwell edge a bruising battle with Bandon in trying conditions.

But the win wasn’t enough to see Rockwell climb up to third in the table as they failed to secure the bonus point they needed while Bandon, whose try came from Marcus Kelly, finished bottom.

The Limerick school also needed a favour elsewhere but it wasn’t forthcoming so they were forced to settle for fourth spot, comfortably ahead of their opponents who suffered defeat in each of their four matches.

Munster CSP weren’t in action but their results earlier in the campaign - two bonus point wins and two losses - were enough to see them end in third.

And despite a sensational performance and result by Ardscoil Ris, they were still unable to finish above their opponent's Presentation Brothers Cork to land top spot in the group although they did end level on the same number of points with 15.