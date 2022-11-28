Six Nations CEO Ben Morel to step down at end of 2022-23 season

Six Nations CEO Ben Morel will step down at the end of the 2022-23 rugby season, the organisation has announced.

Morel joined Six Nations Rugby in 2018 and, during his tenure, secured private equity investment through a partnership with CVC capital partners, guided the tournament through the Covid-19 pandemic, and launched the Autumn Nations Cup.

He also signed a multi-year title sponsorship with Guinness for the men's Six Nations and brokered the first-ever title sponsor, TikTok, for the women's championship.

Morel said: “It is an unbelievable privilege to be leading such an organisation as Six Nations Rugby and in particular such a talented group of people. I am immensely proud of the many accomplishments over the last five seasons ranging from successfully completing our Championships during the pandemic, centralising our rights to offer a better experience for our fans around the world, and bringing state-of-the-art partnerships to place rugby on a significant growth trajectory.

"I am at the stage in my life when I want to tackle other personal and professional projects and a Rugby World Cup year is the perfect time to ensure a smooth transition to keep the pace of our rapid transformation.

"There are several key projects I am focused on delivering before I depart and look forward to the next months ahead."

Ronan Dunne, Chair of the Board of Six Nations Rugby said “We have been privileged to have Ben’s wise counsel and steadfast leadership during these past five seasons. He has delivered outstanding performance, whilst establishing a strong and effective organisation and executive leadership team, leaving us well placed to deliver on the next phase of our vision for Six Nations Rugby.”

The search for Morel's successor is already underway, with a replacement to be announced in January.