Ronan O'Gara cops new ten-week suspension from French rugby bosses

LA Rochelle head coach Ronan O'Gara has been hit with a fresh ten-week suspension by the Top 14's disciplinary committee for "harming the best interests of rugby," it has emerged.

The ban is a significant blow to O'Gara who only returned to full sideline access for the European champions earlier this month after serving a six week ban for "disrespecting the authority of an official" in La Rochellle's Top 14 win over Lyon earlier in the campaign.

A special commission heard the case Wednesday, comprised of officials from the French Rugby Federation (FFR) and the NRL for remarks relating, in particular, about the standard and consistency of refereeing in the Top 14 to leading French referees official, Franck Maciello.

O'Gara and the club have also been fined €20,000 for the latest indiscretion - €5,000 of it suspended - and the ban will limit O'Gara's access to the players on match days up until January 30 next year. La Rochelle currently sit second in the Top 14. That means he will not be in the dressing room for any of La Rochelle's Heineken Cup pool games in December or January.

It is understood, in broad terms, that his latest indiscretion has arisen from ongoing frustration at the inconsistent application of the rules and laws of the game, especially head-high hits. His comments on those alleged inconsistencies led to an investigation and hearing on Wednesday by the LNR's president, René Bouscatel, and the secretary general of the FFR, Christian Dullin.

Quoting unnamed LNR sources on Wednesday, Midi Olympique reported that O'Gara had vented his frustration via text messages to the referees' chief and made "very unwelcome" comments. Not helping the Munster legend's case is the fact that he is now deemed a repeat offender, having just served a six-week ban.

O'Gara has yet to decide whether to appeal the ban. He has a week to decide.

