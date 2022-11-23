Mike Prendergast: Keith Earls feeling 'fresh as a daisy' ahead of Munster comeback

Keith Earls is back and feeling as fresh as a daisy, according to Mike Prendergast, but the wait for fellow wing Andrew Conway will have to wait a few weeks longer the Munster coach has said.

Earls was denied the chance to add to his 94 Test caps this month after missing the international window with a thigh injury that has restricted the 35-year-old to just 12 minutes for his province this season, having started the second BKT URC game of the campaign at the Dragons.

Conway is yet to play at all in 2022-23 having undergone knee surgery in the close season after managing just two games since the Six Nations and his frustrating time on the sidelines could continue into late December or even early January, attack coach Prendergast said on Tuesday.

Yet while Conway must wait for his 150th appearance in red, Earls will be back in the selection mix for cap number 195 in this Saturday night’s return to Thomond Park when Munster resume their league campaign against neighbours Connacht. It is a boost to the Munster cause, Prendergast agreed although he added that the veteran knows the next generation of wings have begun to establish themselves in his absence.

“Yeah, he’s fresh as,” the attack coach said of Earls. “He hasn’t played too much rugby but he has been back training fully since yesterday with a spring in his step.

“It’s great to get a guy of Keith’s calibre and that experience as well to bring back into our group. And what it does, it puts pressure, you look at our other wingers as well and their performances this year. Shane Daly’s been going well, Calvin Nash had a very good game with the A side, so there is competition building there and Keith knows that.

“Having that depth… it’s something we are very conscious about, that we need to build more depth within our squad and over the last number of months with injuries etc, a lot of players have been given opportunities and some have stuck their hands up, especially the younger guys.

“They’re putting that pressure on so Keith knows he has to work to get back into the squad as well but it’s great that someone of his calibre and his class and his experience in what he brings, he’s huge for this club.”

On Conway, Prendergast said: “There’s a lot of positives around it. It’s kind of gone to a week-by-week situation at the moment but the word we’re getting back from the medics every week, he is improving and hopefully by the New Year or just before we will see him.

“I spoke about Keith there and Andrew brings that as well. He’s been champing at the bit because he’s been out for so long but he’s added as much as he can to us in terms of what he sees, experience etc etc without playing and it’s just about managing that time and hopefully we’ll see him in the next number of weeks.”

Aside from Earls, Munster have welcomed back lock Jean Kleyn and wing/centre Liam Coombes to full training following injuries and will also be boosted by the return of their Ireland Test contingent for the Connacht clash.

Captain Peter O’Mahony, World Rugby Team of the Year member Tadhg Beirne, fly-half Jack Crowley and scrum-half Craig Casey will all be available for selection this weekend having reported back for training with their province following a successful Autumn Nations Series that saw Ireland beat South Africa, Fiji and Australia on successive weekends. Squad members Jeremy Loughman, who made his Test debut against Fiji, and the uncapped Nash are also back in training and available for selection.

Conor Murray remains an absentee after sustaining a groin injury in his 100th Ireland appearance, when he started against the Springboks on November 5, but fly-half Joey Carbery is in the process of completing his return to play protocols following a head injury sustained against the Fijians.

Malakai Fekitoa is another to have returned from international duty having played for Tonga against Uruguay while short-term signings John Ryan and Kiran McDonald are back at the High Performance Centre having appeared for the Barbarians in the win over Bath at the weekend.