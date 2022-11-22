Josh van der Flier improvement no surprise to Leinster teammates

He might be one of his biggest challengers for a Leinster starting berth, but Scott Penny is full of admiration for World Rugby Men’s 15s Player of the Year Josh van der Flier.

Following an outstanding 2022 (to date) at provincial and international level, the openside flanker saw off competition from team-mate Jonathan Sexton, France’s Antoine Dupont and South African centre Lukhanyo Am to claim the top individual prize at World Rugby’s awards ceremony in Monaco on Sunday.

A Leinster debutant at just 19 years of age in November 2018, Penny believes he can take great encouragement from how the Wicklow man has developed into one of the game’s most formidable back-rows.

“It's obviously a big credit to him. He has put in a lot of work over the last few years and he's obviously rewarded for that. He’s a great guy, I'm not sure if anyone has a bad word to say about him. He's a lovely lad, helps me out as much as he can,” Penny remarked at a Leinster media briefing on Monday.

“Obviously we play in the same position, competing for the same spot and it can get intense at times, but that's just the nature of the game. Outside the pitch, we're really good mates and we get on well. Obviously there is a lot I can take from him as well.

“Over the last year or two in particular, he has upped his game and his ball-carrying. He's taken it to the next level and it's probably something I can look to follow on in his footsteps.”

Given he was born in the same year (1993) as him, Luke McGrath knows van der Flier better than most. Although the scrum-half hasn’t featured for Ireland since Andy Farrell assumed the head coach reins from Joe Schmidt in the wake of the 2019 World Cup, the duo remain colleagues within the Leinster set-up.

While his exploits on the field of play have been there for all to see, McGrath offered an insight into what he does behind the scenes to get himself in the perfect place for match day action.

“Nutrition would be a huge one. He’s very diligent with it. You should see how much food he eats the day before a game, just to get all that energy. He has this pasta bake thing that he keeps talking about! You can see it on the pitch though.

“He obviously burns so many calories doing all his work. That would be a huge thing I’d say, that he’s probably a step ahead. Even though it’s something small it makes a big difference,” McGrath explained ahead of Leinster’s United Rugby Championship clash with Glasgow Warriors on Saturday.