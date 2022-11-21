Ronan O'Gara, Scott Robertson and Steve Borthwick top RFU's wish-list for England job - reports

Ronan O’Gara, Scott Robertson and Steve Borthwick are reportedly the three names topping the RFU's wish-list as they line up the next England head coach.

Eddie Jones' time in charge will come to an end after next year's World Cup.

English rugby chiefs plan on making an appointment by May at the latest and they're "set to reach out to all three candidates now that Bill Sweeney, its chief executive, is back from six weeks in New Zealand," the Times of London reports.

Sweeney recently stated that the successful candidate did not necessarily need to be English, and the new boss could be part of England’s management team at the World Cup.

Former England international Steve Borthwick spent eight years working as an assistant under Jones in stints with Japan and then his own country. He then coached Leicester Tigers to the Premiership title last season.

Irish Examiner columnist, Ronan O'Gara led La Rochelle to European Cup glory last term and has carved out an impressive CV that includes time with highly-rated Scott Robertson at Crusaders in New Zealand.

“Yeah, of course, I would be,” the former Ireland 10 said recently when asked if he'd be interested in the top England post.

“It’s a huge job. There’s probably a lot involved with it, and you’d have to be very firm with what your criteria are and what your role is. When you strip it all back, essentially you want to be winning games, but you need a strong support network around you to be put in that position.

“I would be thorough in my approach; in terms of what country you’d like to coach. There are a handful that jump out straight away."

“I’m from Ireland," he continues, "which would have a special appeal [coaching them]. I would consider long and hard about what country. They’re all different, and they would have different replies.

“It’s a professional game, and if one job was to be just the coach for a side at Test level for your own country, I could see that appealing to me, and also concentrating on the club game.

“But then you might want to try, if your health allows, to be a veteran Test coach where you could have 20 years at Test level — there are coaches that have done that and done brilliantly.”