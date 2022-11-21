'We have to adapt and keep growing' - Farrell turns focus to Wales and the next peak for Ireland

IRELAND 13

AUSTRALIA 10

The world number one ranking was secure until the spring and the invitation to last night’s World Rugby Awards in Monaco trousered but after just about edging this nip and tuck arm-wrestle with the Wallabies, Andy Farrell could not help but laugh at the suggestion Ireland had peaked too soon again.

His side had closed out 2022 with another win over a Southern Hemisphere heavyweight to add to the summer’s series win in New Zealand and a takedown of world champions South Africa, not to mention a Six Nations Triple Crown eight months ago. It has been the sort of success that earns nominations galore at the governing body’s annual prizegiving, just as it did four years ago when Joe Schmidt was crowned Coach of the Year, Johnny Sexton the world’s best player and Ireland its team of the year for 2018.

Only the greenest of newcomer to rugby union would not recall what happened next as Schmidt’s brilliant legacy as the catalyst of Ireland’s ascendancy was checked just a touch by a disastrous 2019 that ended with a pool defeat to World Cup hosts Japan and further humiliation at the hands of the All Blacks in another quarter-final exit.

Farrell shared that discomfort as Schmidt’s defence coach and now finds himself at a similar staging post as his predecessor on the eve of a World Cup year yet while the end of 2018 marked a high point for that Ireland team, the current crop appears to be in a very different place, not only in terms of their development but also, crucially, mindset. And the head coach is well armed for the coming months when his side will have to do it all over again, only better, just to stay ahead of the pack.

Saturday night’s collision with a bristling Wallabies side confirmed that there is a long way left for Ireland to travel. For the third week in succession a powerful team has stifled the home side’s attacking ambition, disrupted its fluency and spoiled its kicking game.

While it says much about the quality of Ireland’s players that they have managed to complete a clean sweep of their Autumn Nations Series opponents this month without hitting their straps, he readily acknowledged, and not for the first time, that his coaching staff will have to keep innovating to keep their noses in front ahead of the 2023 Six Nations.

The championship kicks off in 11 weeks with a visit to Wales and Farrell said: "If you're standing still, you're going backwards, especially with the pressures we'll have in our next games in the Six Nations, so therefore we have to adapt and keep growing in all areas.

"I'm not going to tell Wales the areas we're trying to look at, but we can't stand still and that's the message to the guys in the dressing room."

For now, though, Ireland can look back on some degree of satisfaction at a calendar year negotiated with aplomb. They have answered a myriad of questions and been tested in all manner of different ways, not least on Saturday night when the Wallabies dominated possession and territory for long periods and their head coach Dave Rennie’s plan to shut down their hosts was sufficiently executed to keep Ireland below 20 points for the second time this month, following a 19-16 win over the Springboks, with replacement Bundee Aki’s 66th minute try his side’s only five-point score of the game. The last time Ireland had been restricted to a single try was in February 2021, in a home defeat to France, the last time Farrell’s men has lost at Aviva Stadium.

“We wanted to attack their ruck and put pressure on their kicking game and I thought we did an excellent job around that,” Rennie said. “We got penalised a couple of times for what ended up being called neck rolls but we were a bit hustle and bustle there to try and get them out of their rhythm.

“They’ve got a very good kicking game and we wanted to win the kick battle and I thought it was important that we kicked a bit more tonight and we did a pretty good job around that for a big chunk of the game.

“Yeah, the guys just kept getting up and fighting for each other. We were under pressure, especially when we were down to 13 but we managed to keep them out so big chunks of the game we did really well.” That Ireland did manage to grind out the win is a testament to how well they deal with adversity, of which there was plenty on Saturday. They lost captain Johnny Sexton to a calf injury at such a late stage before kick-off that 22-year-old stand-in Jack Crowley was handed the veteran fly-half’s number 10 jersey, embroidered with the skipper’s name, as well as his first start. Crowley wore it well despite having so little of the ball, kicking Ireland into a ninth-minute lead that was held at 3-0 until the 55th minute when Foley levelled with a penalty for the Wallabies.

The Australians, smarting from a shock first defeat to Italy seven days earlier, had had numerous opportunities to score before that point but could not convert their possession into points. As Rennie inferred, they lost replacement hooker Folau Fainga’a to a yellow card on 37 minutes and went down to 13 men for a short spell after the break when the game briefly went to uncontested scrums as the Wallabies had no hookers available due to injury to starter Dave Porecki and Fainga’s foul play for a neck roll on Josh van der Flier, the nature of the card forcing his side to withdraw an additional player. Yet Ireland could not capitalise on their numerical advantage and it was not until Aki’s try, converted by Crowley, that they broke the deadlock, only for opposing outside back replacement Jordan Petaia to strike back with nine minutes remaining, Foley’s conversion levelling the scores once again.

Crowley, a week on from a debut replacing the injured Joey Carbery, had guided his team admirably for 71 minutes before his withdrawal ushered in a first Test appearance in 20 months for Ross Byrne. Only into the squad as injury cover for Carbery and Ciaran Frawley, the experienced Leinster man proved an unlikely hero, nailing the 76th minute penalty that gave Ireland their record-equalling 12th home win in a row, another example of Farrell matching his predecessor’s feats.

There is another he will hope to avoid. Peaked too soon?

"We certainly didn't peak today! Or last week!

"That’s what I mean, it's good for us. I've seen plenty of top-drawer sides - they can win ugly as well and we kept finding a way."

"We'd be happy enough (with the year’s work), of course, it'd be poor of me to say otherwise. But the autumn is great for us, you know? It’s certainly not been perfect, it'll show us where we need to kick on and we'll see over the coming months who is hungry enough to get back in the room.

"We'll focus on the next time we play, which is Wales away and then the game after that is the French at home and we'll see if we can break the home record after that."

IRELAND: H Keenan; M Hansen, G Ringrose, S McCloskey (B Aki, 53), J O’Brien; J Crowley (R Byrne, 71), J Gibson-Park (C Casey, 62); A Porter (C Healy, 71), D Sheehan (R Herring, 71), T Furlong (F Bealham, 62); T Beirne (J McCarthy, 60), J Ryan; P O’Mahony – captain (J Conan, 50), J van der Flier, C Doris.

AUSTRALIA: A Kellaway (N Lolesio, 59); M Nawaqanitawase, L Ikitau, H Paisami (J Petaia, 3 & WD 44-47 for FR YC), T Wright; B Foley, N White (J Gordon, 44-54 - HIA); J Slipper – captain (T Robertson, 76), D Porecki (F Fainga’a, 24 - HIA), A Alaalatoa (T Tupou, 52-54 – inj); N Frost, C Neville (W Skelton, 52); J Holloway, M Hooper, R Valetini (T Tupou, 44-47 – YC; P Samu, 48 - HIA).

Yellow card: F Fainga’a 37-47

Referee: Ben O’Keeffe (New Zealand)