Ireland's profitable return from the Randwick way

THE cheap joke often thrown at them was that Matraville High School was deliberately built in the shadow of the nation’s most notorious high security prison, Long Bay Jail. Once they finished education, they just had to make a short walk to start their new lives behind bars.

A desperate last resort of bigots, racists and sore losers alike. The school and prison had disproportionately high rates of young indigenous Australians. Pride and joy came from the local rugby club, Randwick. The outsiders with their own rules proved a recipe for success. Home to George Gregan, David Campese, the Ella brothers and a host of Wallabies. They can now claim twelve Australian captains.

For generations of players at the school and the local club, everybody knew the line of demarcation. It was the established law. Randwick was separate from the rest. Yet, no region or country outside of Ireland has had as big an impact on Irish rugby.

“It goes back years and years,” says Alan Gaffney. Over the course of a decade, the Australian coached Munster, worked with Michal Cheika’s Leinster and Declan Kidney’s Ireland.

“Ollie Campbell said to me that when he went to tour in Australia, he made sure to go and watch Randwick play. He was so taken with how they tried to run the ball.”

In his book, former club man Eddie Jones recalled the struggles to train due to rubbish dumped on their oval. It was humble and instinctive and home. The club imprinted on him a coaching style, culture and four key principles: straight running, short passing, quick movement and constant support.

“I owe every moment of success I’ve had as a coach to Randwick,” he wrote.

One of Jones’ favourite and illuminating stories is one that renowned Aussie coach Bob Dwyer recounted. In 1979, years after retiring, Irish great Mike Gibson asked Dwyer could he attend a Wallabies training session. He turned up in his full kit, rearing to go. After some debate, Dwyer relented and told Gibson he could play if he defended at inside centre.

LEARNINGS: Eddie Jones, the England head coach has said he owes his coaching success to Randwick. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

“No, no. I want to play in attack,” Gibson protested. Dwyer was adamant. The Irish and Lions centre would learn more on the other side. After twenty minutes, they paused and Gibson was at sea, struggling to keep his head afloat.

“I have no idea who I’m supposed to tackle.”

With a smile, Dwyer threw him a lifebuoy and declared the point: “Now, why don’t you have a go and see how you replicate that attack.”

The club’s crossover with Ireland is so extensive that it tends to blend into a haze: Michael Cheika, Rocky Elsom, David Knox and Chris Whitaker all hail from the Sydney side. What remains is the breath-taking scale of what they influenced: Grand Slams, Heineken Cups, Celtic Leagues, reborn players with expanded skillsets.

“From the first day you walked into the club, the way they wanted to play was just to run the ball from anywhere,” recalls Gaffney. “Have a go. I remember when Bob Outterside was coach, I was playing first team. He passed away recently. Bob was an international, he captained Australia, a real legend.

“I was playing 10 and he told me if I kicked the ball I’d be dropped. No matter where you were on the field. If it meant run the ball from your own goal, stuck between the goal posts, we attack. That is how we play. You have to learn to use your skill.”

Inspiration not duplication. Here lies the key. Such a philosophy could never be copied and pasted in the northern hemisphere, although Garry Ella did try. In his autobiography, Willie Anderson recalled the early Ella days, when the Hall of Famer asked assistant coach Brett Igoe to go through a floppy disk containing the NSW Waratahs playbook and change all the references to Leinster. They were then distributed to the squad. That tactic was a disaster and his reign ended after one year.

Gaffney racked up more than 200 appearances for the Sydney club, before breaking into coaching with the Waratahs in 1997. His experience moulded him, but it did not define him.

“You were not going to revolutionise Munster and you should not try. We had nine international forwards. Eight in the pack and one on the bench. We wanted to play with width, but we realised we had an outstanding pack and had to use it best we could.

“We tried to incorporate it and it worked with some of the players. Mainly Paul O’Connell. He was an outstanding athlete; he could run over people but had no idea about footwork before contact. He made a massive improvement.”

In 2005, Leinster chief executive Mick Dawson took a punt and turned to Randwick’s recently successful Shute Sheld coach Michael Cheika. The province had always been underachievers; he made them European conquerors. The climate was the same but suddenly Leinster were deploying the thunder.

Brian O’Driscoll was on the brink of walking away such was his disillusionment. Then the game changed; Irish rugby hasn’t looked back since.

“Everywhere he went, Cheika did the same. It was about culture,” says Kiwi second row Cameron Jowitt, one of Cheika’s first recruits.

“He did the exact same with the Waratahs. I was there from 2009 to 2011, we had some star players and he arrived just after I left and turned the club around.

“Everyone was a bit scared shitless of him. He hated losing. It was win or get out really. He got a great coaching team underneath him to make they played the expansive way he wanted and he was the motivator on top.”

The famed club’s relationship with this isle is borderline mythical, sometimes overly so. Irish media revelled in the tale of how Gaffney took a pre-rehearsed Randwick move in 2009 and used it against his own in Croke Park when O’Driscoll touched under the posts to equalise in the dying moments.

When reminded of that tale, he laughs heartily. That version is wrong. He took that move from former Saracens player turned international referee Glen Jackson.

“We gave it one or two cracks in training, it didn’t work but we didn’t worry about it. That was the perfect scenario. Scrum far left side, 15 metres out from the try line. Perfect place for it. Everyone had to run a good line, typically the blindside wing would stand behind the scrum.

“Tomas would attack the ten’s inside shoulder, everyone had to be square. Rog would race across the face of Darce and Drico. We thought that was a waste of time actually but that was the one they fell for.”

For all the tactical precision, Randwick prioritised toughness. It is no coincidence every graduating coach has a candour and straight-talking approach. Jowitt saw how Cheika could cut through the guff and the players followed his lead.

“I remember there was this kid in the academy just coming through and one day we were pre-season training on the AstroTurf at UCD. He gave me a short ball when we were running a move and I dropped it. He ripped into me, just let loose.

“You didn’t get that from young kids. I was surprised but thought it was awesome. Johnny Sexton mate, it’s no surprise today he is still one of the best in the world.”

In 2007 after a disappointing Heineken Cup loss against Gloucester, Cheika used his post-match press conference to highlight one key issue.

“The players play it, they call it. I’ve gotta’ count on them. I give them choices. If you get my psyche, I’d never say ‘do this’. I’d always present an option that says ‘there’s opportunity here, or they’re not defending here, or they’re not doing this, make your decisions yourselves.”

That is how they were reared. That is why Eddie Jones set up secret cameras with his Japan team, called meetings and never turned up. Or told the group to wait at a certain sport for the team bus and make sure it never left the garage. He was trying to force players to take charge.

When asked for the lessons of the Randwick Way today, Gaffney says that is the biggest thing. And he references the same player as Jowitt as evidence of it.

“Nowadays it is all about structure. Here is what you do first phase, second phase, third phase. Stand here. Run there. There is not enough coaching to play anymore. Getting players to think.

IN THE KNOW: Alan Gaffney is a huge admirer of Johnny Sexton. Pic: ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan

“There should be room for give me the ball, let’s play. Instead of this, ‘punch it up here, punch it up there and then go here.’ You have to be able to play flat and take it on. That is how the Ellas played. Force defenders to make decisions quickly.

“If you ask players, they should be able to tell you what they are trying to do. What is the end goal? Coaches need to know first and then educate players.

“I’ll tell you who gets it. Sexton understands. Always has. Sexton carries to the line, he gets smashed for his trouble. He is not happy to just get the ball, transfer it on and drift across. Watch Sexton’s support lines, how he scans.

“That is why he is still playing. His legs might not be the same, but it is about his head.”