Jamison Gibson-Park on his jump from good to great

Jamison Gibson-Park was doing okay when lockdown landed. Fine. Grand. He had well over a hundred games of professional rugby under his belt with the Blues, the Hurricanes and Leinster.

He had represented the New Zealand Maoris a bunch of times and he had a few medals in his back pocket to go with it.

There wasn’t much to quibble with but he knew himself it wasn’t enough. That there was more in him. The Kiwi was 28 at the time, in what is supposed to be the prime of a player’s career, but the glass half-empty view was that he was playing second fiddle to Luke McGrath at Leinster and no-one was calling for that to be any other way.

The bench wasn’t anything new to him. He’d started just seven of his 40 Super Rugby games before decamping to Dublin, the New Zealand U20s selectors had turned elsewhere and he had yet to make an appearance for Ireland when the world dropped the shutters even though he had qualified through residency over six months earlier.

He wouldn’t go as far as to label this time as some sort of crossroads but the pause did allow him to reflect on where he was and where he wanted to go. With the treadmill turned off for months on end, he had time to lift his head and survey the wider surrounds of his career.

“I suppose so, just, like, whether I was going to give it a crack or not. It’s not that I was faffing around but I was playing second fiddle at Leinster. I did start a few games but Lukey was No.1 and that was pretty obvious. I got a chance, I suppose, coming back after Covid.”

The body took its lead from the mind and he returned to the game on the reopening with a fitness to match the focus. He looks back now and reckons the first few games he played back then might just be the best in his career.

Other things hadn’t changed. McGrath was still with Leinster, as he is to this day, and the other three provinces boasted between them the same clutch of high-class scrum-halves all scrambling for a place at the table. But one man’s face suited best.

Andy Farrell’s imprint on an Irish team the IRFU had entrusted to his care after the 2019 World Cup was still to reveal itself in all its glory but Gibson-Park was given a debut against Italy in late 2020 and it wasn’t long before he had usurped Conor Murray thanks in no small way to the style of rugby the team was playing.

Right man at the right time?

“Yeah, I suppose so. That’s the way the coach wants to go. I wouldn’t have got a look in under Joe Schmidt,” he laughs.

“But yeah, that’s the way it goes. It suits my style, just happy to be here to be honest.”

It’s all too easy to forget just how new he is in Test circles. Gibson-Park has still got no more than 22 caps to his name and even his Champions Cup history is symptomatic of the belated steps he has made up the pyramid. How so? His start against Connacht in the Aviva last spring was just his second ever in a European knockout encounter.

Go through Farrell’s XV on Saturday against the Wallabies and Gibson-Park is one of probably ten or so who have been welcomed into the circle or rehabilitated at this level of rugby by the Englishman in a space of less than three full years as head coach. There are others in that bracket among the replacements.

That’s a good cohort of, for want of a better word, loyalists to the main man’s cause and the manner in which Farrell has refreshed the team environment and culture and invigorated their style of play has made believers of the whole group.

Gibson-Park referenced the faith that Farrell and the other staff members have placed in him and the confidence that this has helped instil. Maybe the next step for him here is in how he filters that on down through the ranks.

Jack Crowley’s rise up through the ranks has probably outstripped even Gibson-Park’s for speed and suddenness but the latter accepts that it will be part of his remit to ensure that the young Munster out-half is primed to thrive on the international stage.

“His temperament is pretty awesome at his age. He’s full of confidence and he’s pretty assertive for someone his age. Yeah, he’s been unreal.

“He’s been around all the senior boys and he just tries to learn, which is awesome to see because sometimes with younger boys, they’re young and they’re afraid to put their best foot forward but he’s done that.”

Different men, different players, but on the one path.