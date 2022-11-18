Liam Turner excited to lead Leinster into battle with Wolrd Cup debutants

More than three years on from helping the Ireland U20s to claim a Six Nations Grand Slam, Liam Turner will once more find himself up against international opposition in Energia Park on Friday afternoon.

With the United Rugby Championship currently on hiatus due to the Autumn Nations Series, Leinster are welcoming Chile to the south Dublin venue for a Bank of Ireland friendly encounter (kick-off 2pm).

In addition to offering game time to some of the squad’s fringe players, head coach Leo Cullen has also opted to include stars of the All-Ireland League in his match day 23.

Cormac Daly (Clontarf), Conall Boomer (Terenure College), Thomas Connolly and Colm Hogan (both Dublin University) are included after being drafted into the set-up ahead of today’s game. Turner will captain the team from outside centre and is looking forward to taking on a nation that are set to be debutants at next year’s World Cup finals in France.

“You don’t get to play against an international side every week. Certainly not a side going to the World Cup as well. That is really what the chat has been last week and building into this week, just getting excited for the occasion,” Turner remarked.

“I think an exciting thing is bringing people from outside and putting a team together. Putting a performance together. That can be very pleasing. We’re just really looking forward to it on Friday and excited for it really. Showing what we can do as a team.”

While Turner is still a young man at just 23, he is attempting to make up for lost time with Leinster this season. For a combination of reasons, the round five URC clash with Connacht in Galway on October 14 was his first appearance for the Blues in more than 20 months.

“It has been frustrating at times. I had a pec injury and a hip injury and then last season I was jumping in and out of Sevens a lot. That started when they were trying to qualify for the Olympics and went on from there to the World Series last year.

“It was definitely frustrating at times, but thankfully it all worked out. Had a very good pre-season. Just feel like I’m back into my groove a bit. Just looking forward now to the next block and hopefully getting a few more chances.” Nonetheless, Turner’s status as a student in Trinity College Dublin ensured he was kept busy even while on the sidelines.

“That took a bigger role in my life. I had more time to concentrate on that. I’ve half of my final year left to do, but I would have done a huge chunk last year. Thankfully results went well, which I was happy with,” Turner added.

LEINSTER (v Chile): C Cosgrave; R Russell, L Turner, B Brownlee, A Smith; C Tector, C Foley; M Milne, L Barron, T Clarkson; B Deeny, C Daly; R Ruddock, C Boomer, S O’Brien.

Replacements: J McKee, M Hanan, T Connolly, R Molony, S Penny, N McCarthy, S Prendergast, C Hogan.