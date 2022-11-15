Donal Lenihan: Locked in a lifelong friendship with Jerry Holland. Rest easy, dear friend.

Sport enriches our lives in so many ways. For all the memorable triumphs and personal milestones that mark the journey, there are far more days of heartache and disappointment.

What you don’t appreciate at the time is that, while the medals and personal achievements are great and help fuel the drive to compete at the height of your powers, it’s the relationships forged at the coalface, throughout those shared experiences, that represent the true reward. The medals and caps sit in a drawer somewhere. The bonds forged in the heat of battle are far more tangible.

The first time Jerry Holland entered my consciousness was as a first year student in CBC back in the early 1970s. I knew nothing about rugby, had never played it until entering secondary school, but quickly came to recognise and appreciate its lofty position in everyday life at Christians. That season Jerry was promoted to the senior side, whilst still in fourth year, on the back of a broken ankle that robbed the team of one of its best players, Garrett Fitzgerald.

Little did anyone appreciate at the time what a significant role that pair would come to play in even greater and more significant triumphs down the line. All I cared about was that when the school played a Munster Cup match, not only did we get a half day to attend the game, but another if we won.

By the time I graduated to captaining the CBC senior side, Jerry had already bagged a Munster Senior Cup medal with UCC in the company of many of his school stalwarts including Anthony O'Leary and Christy Cantillon. By then our coach, the great Brother 'Rabble' O'Reilly had enrolled the likes of Jerry and Anthony to offer their expertise in training in the weeks heading into our own cup campaigns.

HEYDAY: Jerry Holland ahead of an Ireland international rugby trial match at Lansdowne Road in 1986. Picture: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Within nine months of leaving school, Jerry and I manned the second row together for the first time when UCC played a mighty Garryowen side in a Munster Senior Cup semi-final in Thomond Park. We came out on the wrong side of the result that day but would go on to share some cherished moments in the years that followed, for a variety of teams including UCC, the Irish Universities and Irish Wolfhounds, Cork Constitution and Munster.

In college, we often attracted a lot of strange looks when I would drop him home from the students' most famous watering hole, The Western Star, on the back of my Honda 50. Negotiating the hill up Sunday's Well, the back tire practically flat under the pressure, showed just what the Japanese engineers were capable of.

On occasions, we were pitted against each other, after Jerry headed to Dublin where he enjoyed a hugely rewarding club career with Wanderers, for a successful Leinster outfit under Mick Doyle or in final Irish trials. Later in life, especially when deeply embedded in the Munster management, he attempted to erase the memory of his Leinster affiliation, but it was something we took great pleasure in reminding him of.

At the end of my first season in Munster colours, Jerry and I were selected together for an Ireland B side, captained from No 8 by Anthony O'Leary, to face England at Twickenham, a proud day for all three of us. Whilst we lost narrowly, Jerry and I got the better of a strong England locking partnership of Steve Boyle and Steve Bainbridge. Ironically within three years, Boyle, Bainbridge and I would feature together on the 1983 British and Irish Lions tour of New Zealand.

On the night of the Twickenham game, we spoke about a shared ambition to, one day, repeat the experience in the engine room for Ireland. How brilliant that would be. Sport however is never straightforward.

Six months later, Jerry made his international debut, alongside Brendan Foley, on the Irish tour of South Africa in June 1981. The following November, in effect, I replaced him when lining out alongside Foley in my debut against Australia.

In the years that followed, I forged extended locking partnerships with Moss Keane and Willie Anderson in the Irish set up, before a door finally opened for us to start together against Wales in the 1986 Five Nations Championship. Even then things were far from straightforward.

Two nights before the game, I went down with flu and missed the final training run on the Friday. Isolated in another room, Jerry visited me that evening, pleading that I make the starting line-up as my absence would force him to operate in the middle of the line out where he was less comfortable. We had waited for this moment for so long, there was no way I was going to miss it.

Thankfully, by Saturday morning I was feeling much better and passed fit to play. All was going well in the heat of battle until Jerry approached me in the middle of the game, struggling after taking a heavy bang to his knee. Having waited over five years for this opportunity, I left him in no doubt that leaving the field just wasn’t an option.

The determination he showed throughout his recent illness was clearly in evidence that day when he finished the game and made his mark. Within days it was confirmed that he damaged his cruciate ligament which ruled him out for the rest of the season and robbed us of a further chance to represent our country.

IRELAND'S CALL: The Ireland rugby team in 1986. Donal Lenihan and Jerry Holland are standing together in the back row. Picture: Sportsfile.

We never played together for Ireland again but enjoyed a brilliant few seasons when he returned home and joined Cork Constitution. There were many highlights. A 25-0 defeat of Young Munster in a Munster Senior League final in Cork in 1987, retaining it the following season in a cracker at a sold-out Thomond Park against Shannon before scuppering our great rivals' attempt at winning a fourth Munster Cup in a row in the 1989 final at Musgrave Park courtesy of a last-minute Kenny Murphy penalty.

Those thunderous inter-city club rivalries are the very foundation stone of Munster rugby and created a competitive edge that Holl not only loved but thrived in at the latter end of his playing career.

The competitive nature Jerry displayed that day against Wales was something that defined him throughout a very successful career in management and business. That drive and positivity proved crucial in dealing with his illness over the last year.

In a rugby context, Jerry’s finest off-field contribution was as a driving force in Munster’s great Heineken European Cup successes in 2006 and 2008. He, along with Garrett Fitzgerald, Declan Kidney, Niall O'Donovan and inspirational captain Anthony Foley left no stone unturned in the quest to reach the holy grail. The players loved him, given that he was as much a messer as the squad he sought to maintain an element of control over. It’s difficult now to rationalise that three of that quintet have been taken so prematurely.

For over 20 years, a seasoned group of eight great friends made an annual pilgrimage to the Algarve for golf. The pandemic scuppered our touring aspirations over the last few years making us more determined than ever to make it happen this year, which we did only a few short weeks ago.

Privately, we all feared the worst and knew deep down it was going to be Jerry’s last stand. Not only had he made his mind up months in advance that he would make it, he showed all his usual stubbornness and refusal to wilt and played outstanding golf.

FAMILY TIES: Billy Holland with his parents Jerry and Jean after his 200th appearance for Munster. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

Far more meaningful now are the fresh memories banked with one more rousing sing-song. Launching proceedings with a howling rendition of “An poc ar buile” from one of our less practiced performers had the desired effect of clearing the bar before settling down for the real show. A last memorable rendition by Jerry of his original touring party piece “There’s one fair county in Ireland” will forever endure.

There was a magnetism to Jerry Holland that made everybody feel they were his best friend. He had a way with people that attracted everybody to him. The thing that made him most proud however were his three kids, Billy, Paula and Joe all, like their dad, high achievers. In so many ways, that is his greatest legacy.

He will be missed by so many. Rest easy, dear friend.