Boks shuffle pack ahead of Italy test as Jasper Wiese returns

Wiese was a late withdrawal from the side that lost 30-26 to France last weekend, having failed to recover from a concussion suffered in the 19-16 defeat by Ireland the week before.
Boks shuffle pack ahead of Italy test as Jasper Wiese returns

BACK IN: Jasper Wiese. ©INPHO/Ben Brady

Tue, 15 Nov, 2022 - 14:39
Associated Press

South Africa coach Jacques Nienaber has made several changes to his pack with the return of number eight Jasper Wiese and a new lock pairing for the autumn international test against Italy in Genoa on Saturday.

Wiese was a late withdrawal from the side that lost 30-26 to France last weekend, having failed to recover from a concussion suffered in the 19-16 defeat by Ireland the week before.

He replaces Kwagga Smith, while Salmaan Moerat and Marvin Orie make up the second row with Eben Etzebeth rested on the bench and Franco Mostert moving to flank in place of Pieter-Steph du Toit.

The only change in the backline sees Andre Esterhuizen come in at inside centre, with Damian de Allende moving to outside in place of Jesse Kriel.

"A couple of players have been training very hard in the last few weeks and deserve a chance to start," Nienaber said in a media release from South African Rugby.

"Salmaan and Marvin are both Stormers players, so they have been playing together for a while, and they are very hungry for game time, so we are looking forward to what they bring in the game.

"It’s also good to have Jasper back against the physical Italian pack, and we know that Kwagga will spark something different when he takes the field.

"Evan (Roos) also gets a chance off the bench and his skills will work well with Kwagga’s in the loose trio."

South Africa are hoping to avoid a third successive defeat and come up against a resurgent Italy who shocked Australia with a 28-27 win last weekend.

Italy have had some past joy against the Springboks, beating them for the first time 20-18 in Florence six years ago.

South Africa: Willie le Roux; C Kolbe, D de Allende, A Esterhuizen, K-L Arendse; D Willemse, F de Klerk; O Nche, B Mbonambi, F Malherbe; S Moerat, M Orie; S Kolisi - captain, F Mostert, J Wiese.

Replacements: M Marx, S Kitshoff, V Koch, E Etzebeth, K Smith, E Roos, C Reinach, M Libbok.

More in this section

Wayne Pivac file photo Wayne Pivac hands Wales debut to Scarlets' Josh Macleod for Georgia clash
Leinster Rugby Squad Training Ross Byrne called up to Ireland squad for Wallabies game 
Ireland v South Africa - Autumn International - Aviva Stadium Johnny Sexton and Josh van der Flier nominated for world player of the year
<p>CENTURION: Owen Farrell will win his 100th cap for England against New Zealand. Pic: Ben Whitley/PA</p>

Owen Farrell ‘has changed the way English rugby has been played’ – Jamie George

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.219 s