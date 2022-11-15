Ross Byrne called up to Ireland squad for Wallabies game 

Andy Farrell has called Ross Byrne up to the Ireland squad ahead of this weekend's meeting with Australia in Dublin.
The Leinster out half joined the squad at Carton House on Monday evening.
Joey Carbery will miss the game after suffering a head injury against Fiji on Saturday.
The Munster 10 has returned to his province to continue his recovery, the IRFU confirmed on Monday.
Johnny Sexton, meanwhile, is a doubt for the final November international and is being monitored, after he picked up an injury in the win over South Africa.
ℹ️ The latest from Ireland camp. #TeamOfUs | #IREvAUS pic.twitter.com/pz0in2dxYs— Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) November 15, 2022
Ciaran Frawley is facing an extended period on the sidelines as he undergoes surgery on a serious knee injury.