Green grind highlights Irish room to improve

LITTLE portrays a disengaged crowd better than the spectacle of a Mexican Wave and its arrival at Aviva Stadium during the second half of Saturday's laboured Test victory should prove as effective as any criticism that will come Ireland’s way during Andy Farrell’s performance review.

The final score may suggest otherwise but the healthy winning margin disguises the struggle Ireland had in putting the contest beyond doubt, despite an early second-half sending-off for Fiji’s Albert Tuisue and a yellow card either side of the interval that left the tourists short-handed for 45 of the 80 minutes and down to just 13 players for 10.

There were reasons to cheer of course - this was another Ireland victory with a new captain in Tadhg Furlong and Test debuts for starter Jeremy Loughman and replacements Jack Crowley and Cian Prendergast to celebrate in addition to a man of the match performance from Nick Timoney, whose two first-half tries were added to by Robert Baloucoune, Mack Hansen and Cian Healy on his 120th appearance.

Yet that supporters felt the need to make their own entertainment as Ireland went scoreless between the 25th and 60th minute tells its own story and it saved the head coach from deploying the metaphorical hairdryer back in the Ireland dressing room.

"They know, they 100 per cent know,” Farrell said as he turned his focus towards next Saturday’s visit of Australia for another sell-out clash that will kick off at 8pm, a time much better suited to generating atmosphere than this early afternoon fare could manage. Not that he was blaming the patrons, rather his own team for failing to keep them engaged.

“I was delighted to see the crowd doing the Mexican wave at the end. I don't think we had much to do with that to be honest, so we've got to make sure that we play our part next week."

For Farrell the disappointments were instructive as he fine-tunes his plans for the looming Six Nations and the World Cup 10 months from now. He will have gained insight into his side’s effectiveness without a number of key frontline players including but not exclusively captain Johnny Sexton and also the ability of his players to first switch on and then stay switched on for the full 80 minutes.

“Us kicking the ball out (at the finish) against 14 men with the scrum ready to play when the game is already won probably sums the game up,” Farrell said during his post-match conference and then later addressed the early kick-off. "It shows your mentality, where you're at. It shows your character as a group. We've learned a little bit in that regard.

"The start was poor. Our spirit at the start was a bit off and that's not like us, because we have been starting very well of late. But, the opportunities we had in the '22 and not coming away with more points; not putting the game to bed early was not like us.

"In reality, because of that and how dangerous they all are, we all knew how dangerous they were going to be and they didn't disappoint.

"The game was always in the balance, wasn't it? For a long period. That was through our doing.”

Farrell has spent the last 12 months giving opportunities to players he wants to add depth to his selection decisions going into next September’s World Cup pool campaign. It is why he pushed hard for two additional games, against the Maori All Blacks, on the New Zealand tour this summer, sent an Emerging Ireland squad down to South Africa to play three Currie Cup sides last month and secured an Ireland A fixture against an All Blacks XV 11 days ago.

With five championship matches in early spring and three tournament warm-ups next summer, such opportunities are running out. Australia’s defeat to Italy in Florence on Saturday in addition to the Azzurri’s victory over Wales in Cardiff in the final round of last season’s Six Nations may deter Farrell from using the February 25 trip to Rome as a testing ground for fringe players if a Grand Slam is still on the cards after the first two games against the Welsh and French.

Which leaves only the three August games as potential final auditions, against Italy and England in Dublin and then a clash with Samoa in Bayonne on the 26th ahead of the first pool game against Spain in Bordeaux on September 9.

Farrell also knows that issues outside his control will sometimes force his hand in terms of selection, just as it did at the weekend.

Asked whether he had learned enough about the next layer of players below his first-choice Test starters, the Ireland boss said: "I think so but there will be plenty of moving parts in that regard anyway with injury, lack of form, etc. Everyone's plans are there to be implemented but in this world... simply last week where you know things are changing constantly. So you look at Jack Crowley's opportunity and how that's came about. These types of things are happening constantly within the next 12 months for us."

Farrell added: "I'm not worried (about squad depth), it is what it is. You know what you know in that regard.

"There's a lot of big characters who were not in the changing-room, I'm big on how you make people feel or how certain people make people feel and we'd different leadership going on this week in all sorts of areas, it's something we need to get to the bottom of and keep progressing with.

"Sometimes you get a performance and it leads you into a false dawn. It's good, especially off the back of a win to get into the bones of it, to dig down deep and see what the reality is."

That reality is not a bleak one, Farrell knows that. His team remain number one in the world rankings going into the final game a year in which Ireland have been beaten only twice, at Stade de France and Eden Park. There is a Triple Crown in the Lansdowne Road trophy cabinet and the kudos of a history-making first series win in New Zealand. That questions continue to be asked of his squad can only be good thing as a Six Nations and World Cup draw closer, especially if Ireland can keep winning at the same time.

IRELAND: J O’Brien (J Gibson-Park, 76 - HIA); R Baloucoune, R Henshaw (G Ringrose, 4), S McCloskey, M Hansen; J Carbery (J Crowley, 45 - HIA), J Gibson-Park (C Casey, 50); J Loughman (C Healy, 62), R Herring (D Sheehan, 72), T Furlong (T O’Toole, 50); K Treadwell (C Prendergast, 50), T Beirne; C Doris (M Deegan, 59), N Timoney, J Conan.

FIJI: S Tuicuvu; J Wainiqolo, W Nayacalevu, K Ravouvou (A Cocagi, 58), V Habosi; T Tela (B Volavola, 43), F Lomani (S Kuruvoli, 47); E Mawi (L Natave, 58), S Matavesi (M Dolokoto, 75), M Saulo (L-R Atalifo, 62); I Nasilasila, R L Rotuisolia (A Ratuniyarawa, 24 - HIA); A Tuisue (L-R Atalifo, 27-29 – YC FR), L Botia (J Dyer, 54), V Mata.

Referee: Mathieu Raynal (France)