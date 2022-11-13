Next England coach doesn't have to be English, says RFU

ENGLAND rugby chiefs say it is not compulsory for Eddie Jones' successor as the national head coach to be English.

RFU chief Bill Sweeney said they will look to confirm the appointment by next May with Leicester's Stgeve Borthwick, La Rochelle's Ronan O'Gara and Crusaders head coach Scott Robertson all reportedly in the frame.

Sweeney said: “If it was an English person it makes life a bit easier. The first priority is it’s got to be the right person, if they are English then that’s great. As a leading rugby nation we should be developing English coaches and an English style of play. That should be long-term and therefore the preference would be to have an English setup as far as I’m concerned.

“We said we’d announce in May. It could be earlier than that. Sometimes it’s not within your control. It’s in good shape. We’ve got a list of candidates we think could do a very good job. It’s not just the head coach, it’s the whole coaching set-up.”

The Sunday Times reported that the RFU's initial idea was for the new coach to join Jones’ setup for the 2023 World Cup in France, then take over in 2024. That may prove expensive if they want to appoint O’Gara, whose contract at La Rochelle runs out at the end of the 2023-24 season. Robertson could join after the Super Rugby season with the Crusaders in mid-2023, if appointed.

Leicester chief executive Andrea Pinchen said the club would not stand in Borthwick’s way if England wanted him.

“If you were the RFU and you didn’t put his name into the mix then there is something remiss,” Pinchen told The Times. “I would be naive if I wasn’t expecting a phone call. It is up to us to have plans in place should that happen and to support Steve through whatever may come from that.

“Would the club ever block that? No. We really wouldn’t if it was England. He is a proud Englishman. If another nation came calling, then we might have another conversation."