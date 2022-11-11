'Right place at right time' as Crowley has chance to shine

Farrell salutes Munster out halt's hunger and character ahead of likely Ireland debut against Fiji
READY FOR HIS MOMENT: Munster out half Jack Crowley. Pic: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Fri, 11 Nov, 2022 - 06:20
Brendan O'Brien

Jack Crowley has just six starts to his credit as Munster’s out-half but he finds himself fast-tracked into the Ireland reckoning this Saturday thanks to his obvious abilities and the ever-changing cast list below Johnny Sexton.

Joey Carbery remains Sexton’s main back-up but the inability of players such as Jack Carty, Billy Burns and Ross Byrne to turn Andy Farrell’s head in recent years, as well as Ciaran Frawley’s injury issues just this season, have opened the door for the 22-year old who will likely earn his senior debut off the bench against Fiji tomorrow.

“I like his potential, I like his hunger, I like his character,” said Farrell. “He’s got something about him, Jack, as far as his character is concerned. When he talks, people listen. It’s pretty important, all of that. His skillset is pretty good. He’s learning but… 

“Right place at the right time. Did unbelievably well, showed everyone what he’s got with character and skillset on the Emerging Ireland tour, and it speaks for a lot, doesn’t it? So yeah, obviously, with him, right place, right form, right attitude at the right time.”

