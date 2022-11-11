'Right place at right time' as Crowley has chance to shine

Jack Crowley has just six starts to his credit as Munster’s out-half but he finds himself fast-tracked into the Ireland reckoning this Saturday thanks to his obvious abilities and the ever-changing cast list below Johnny Sexton.

Joey Carbery remains Sexton’s main back-up but the inability of players such as Jack Carty, Billy Burns and Ross Byrne to turn Andy Farrell’s head in recent years, as well as Ciaran Frawley’s injury issues just this season, have opened the door for the 22-year old who will likely earn his senior debut off the bench against Fiji tomorrow.