Andy Farrell: 'Joey Carbery is coming on nicely, he deserves his chance'

Flick through the nine changes Andy Farrell has made for Saturday’s meeting with Fiji, and the alterations made to the bench, and the most pertinent difference this week is Joey Carbery’s introduction at out-half.

The Munster 10 has 36 caps now but the vast majority have come off the bench. His last start for Ireland was seven appearances ago, against Italy at the start of February, and he remains the most likely deputy for Johnny Sexton as the World Cup looms.

Every minute counts at this stage.

“He’s been patient enough, hasn’t he? He didn’t get much game time at the weekend, obviously our captain plays at 10 and he’s very influential to the team,” said Farrell on Thursday afternoon.

“But Joey is coming on nicely in the background and he deserves a chance to show his teammates that he’s ready to take control etc so we’re excited to see him play.”

Sexton’s importance to the cause was franked yet again last Saturday against the Springboks when he played for 77 of the 80 minutes, some of it with a dead leg that will continue to be treated this week.

Carbery’s input was limited in the main to kicking to touch once the clock went into the red and he will be the centre of attention again when a very different Ireland face off against the Pacific Islanders in Ballsbridge.

“I spoke to you plenty about it before, selection isn’t in my hands it’s in their hands,” said the head coach. “Performance matters, it definitely does. It matters to the players, the lads taking the field. They need to know people are being selected because of their performances etc.

“Like I said to you before, Johnny is not going to step back and let people overtake him just for the sake of it. It’s up to everyone who is pushing him to push on through and, when you get an opportunity, take it with both hands.”

Jack Crowley will provide back-up for his fellow Munster player this week but Farrell was not about to leave himself hostage to fortune when asked how long the younger off the pair might be given off the bench.

“How long is a piece of string?” he asked.

Another area of major significance is at full-back where Jimmy O’Brien has leapfrogged some other likely lads for the starting role after his brilliant cameo in midfield against the world champions.

Hugo Keenan has nailed down the No.15 jersey since Rob Kearney’s retirement but many have tried and failed to provide an alternative to the Leinster man and O’Brien’s versatility makes him an even more attractive candidate.

“There are people who have got experience in that group and I suppose they would love another chance as well. Michael Lowry, Jacob Stockdale have played there before for us. Mack has been in there, Mack Hansen, plenty of times in training. Joey plays there quite a bit, Jack Crowley can play there.

“There is plenty of options for us but you know Hugo, with his consistently high performances, has deserved to own the shirt and it’s in somebody else's hands this week to show that they’re another option.”

Injuries, as always, have played their part in fashioning this side. Farrell explained that Sexton is “banged up” with a bad dead leg while Josh van der Flier, James Ryan, Keenan and Andrew Porter are others in casualty this week.

Some are impact injuries that should clear up in the short-term but Farrell did admit that others are “serious enough”. He offered no more information than that but it does seem as if a handful of his key men will be struggling to make the Wallaby game next week.

That’s for then.

The priority now is to put in a collective performance that accounts for Fiji and for the likes of Carbery, O’Brien and so many others to make a play for more game time against more difficult opponents down the line.

Tadhg Furlong, captain for this week, preferred to see that as an opportunity rather than pressure and Farrell sees it similarly.

“You could talk about it in all sorts of ways but the only thing that matters is our own expectation of ourselves and our performance and, as I say, we’re another week into it so we expect a good performance.

“It doesn’t matter that we’ve got nine changes in the starting line-up or five on the bench, they’ve got a responsibility for the team because every single one of them understands that it’s team first in our environment.

“When you pull the shirt on you’ve got an opportunity to make that team better and that’s the only thing that matters to us.”