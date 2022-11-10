'We had some real ding-dongs, we’re about to have one now' - Munster braced for historic Páirc occasion 

The last time South Africa played Munster in 1970, GAA members were banned from even watching, never mind hosting a rugby match on its cherished soil.

A year out from the abolition of Rule 27, the thought of Páirc Uí Chaoimh staging such a fixture would have been fanciful at best.

Yet on Thursday night, 52 years on from their last visit, the South Africans will be a part of Cork sporting history as 41,400 supporters descend on the Leeside venue to watch Munster’s latest bid to take down an international touring side and also beat the men in green and gold for the first time in four attempts.

It will be the province’s largest attendance for a rugby match and promises to be a special occasion for players and spectators alike.

Munster fans should be under no illusions about the size of the challenge facing their inexperienced and injury-hit side with South Africa A’s matchday 23 featuring 14 capped Springboks, including former Munster men Jason Jenkins and team captain Thomas du Toit, who was in the side which defeated the Maori All Blacks at Thomond Park in 2016.

Speaking yesterday the skipper underlined how important this match was for his side of Springbok hopefuls.

“This is a great opportunity for everyone in the team, to throw our names in the hat to play for the Springboks,” Du Toit said.

“Some of us have been there before and it’s everyone’s dream to be in the Bok squad, but we will have to find a balance between showcasing our talents and playing as a team. If we can win the match, everyone will look better, and we fully understand it.

“Munster won’t roll over, they have a great team and we’re expecting a wonderful game.

"We’re not going to be naïve, we know what this means to them and I’m sure Ireland’s victory over the Boks will give them some advantage, but this is a new game between new teams and all of us as very excited about this opportunity.”

Head coach Graham Rowntree at least has the luxury of first-hand experience of preparing teams for battles against South African teams, his players the knowledge of what is in store thanks to the Bulls, Lions, Sharks, and Stormers supplying all but two of that matchday squad, Leinster lock Jenkins and Sale Sharks No.8 Jean-Luc du Preez the exceptions.

“Look how well they did last year, the South African teams, proved a lot of people wrong,” Rowntree said, referring to a Bulls-Stormers BKT United Rugby Championship inaugural final.

“We had some real ding-dongs, we’re about to have one now. The Stormers pushed us early on, went three tries up against us in Thomond Park. And the Sharks. We went over to Pretoria and Johannesburg, they were hard games.

“I’ve got nothing but respect for the South African provinces, always have done as a player and a coach. I played against them a lot when I was a player.

“But it’s an all-star URC team, some familiar faces in there and we know what we’ve got to deal with.”

Knowing what is coming and being able to deal with it are two different issues, however and Munster’s last outing, at home to Ulster on October 29, brought a fifth defeat in seven URC matches this season under the new coaching ticket headed by Rowntree.

The one-point loss at Thomond Park left Munster third from bottom of the URC table and staring at the bleak possibility of failing to qualify for next year’s Heineken Champions Cup.

While the performance against Ulster did feature more evidence of a move in the right direction in terms of reduced errors, a higher intensity at the breakdown and a more expansive attack, that game also featured the concession of two first-half driving maul tries and a high penalty count.

Both are areas that will have the visitors licking their lips in anticipation.

Yet this is a night for poor form to disappear if ever there was one and it is in Munster’s DNA for it to happen in the most unlikely of circumstances, on a Thursday night in November with their internationals up in Dublin, a treatment table under siege and opportunities handed to the next generation.

MUNSTER: M Haley; S Daly, A Frisch, R Scannell, S Zebo; B Healy, P Patterson; J Wycherley, D Barron, R Salanoa; K McDonald, E Edogbo; J O’Donoghue – captain, J Hodnett, G Coombes.

Replacements: N Scannell, L O’Connor, K Knox, C Hurley, A Kendellen, N Cronin, P Campbell, M Fekitoa.

SOUTH AFRICA A: A Fassi (Sharks); S Hartzenberg (Stormers), H van Wyk (Lions), C Hendrick (Bulls), L Zas (Stormers); J Goosen (Bulls), H Jantjies (Stormers); N Mchunu (Sharks), J Dweba (Stormers), T du Toit (Sharks) - captain; J Jenkins (Leinster), R Nortje (Bulls); P Buthelezi (Sharks), E Louw (Bulls), J-L du Preez (Sale Sharks).

Replacements: A-H Venter (Stormers), S Matanzima (Bulls), S Sandi (Stormers), D du Preez (Sharks), S Notshe (Sharks), G Williams (Sharks), S Nohamba (Lions), G Lombard (Lions).

Referee: Karl Dickson (England).