Tadhg Furlong: I never even dreamed of captaining Ireland

Tadhg Furlong admits he never dreamed of captaining Ireland as a kid growing up in Wexford, but that’s exactly what the Leinster tighthead will do when he leads the side out against Fiji at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

The 29-year-old was called aside by head coach Andy Farrell on Monday this week and asked if he would fancy the role – on the proviso that he could recover in time from the jarred ankle which cut his day short against South Africa last weekend.

It took until training on Wednesday for his fitness to be confirmed. He wasn’t long off the pitch when the questions started coming thick and fast from the media and he scrambled to explain how this was an honour that dropped out of the blue.

“Never even thought of it. I never even put the idea… You know when you dream as a young fella, you want to play for Ireland, you want to play for Leinster, you want to play for the Lions? I never even dreamed of captaining Ireland.”

What did he dream of, then?

“Spuds. Gravy. The mother’s Sunday roast. No, playing. Just playing for Ireland. It was never on the radar, to be honest with you. And look, I know it’s for a game. I know it’s not captaining your country week-in, week-out, but it’s still class. It’s still a class feeling.”

Furlong knows that the ripple effect will extend far beyond him and his family. He referenced the pride people “back home” will feel and that will include the New Ross club, the county of Wexford and other ‘non-traditional’ rugby areas.

He had his doubts. The off-field stuff he was okay with but between the white lines? Not so sure. Kick to the corner or go for the posts? That one is tricky enough but it's one of so many decisions in the space of an 80-minute game.

Trust the boys, Farrell told him.

The fact of it is that Furlong was a reluctant inductee into the Ireland leadership group when Farrell took on the job in 2019 and tasked his most senior players with cultivating an environment that allowed the squad to blossom both as players and as people.

“People have changed, rugby has changed, in terms of more rounded, holistic environments, and wanting people’s opinions, wanting people to be themselves, wanting people to want to learn and not be afraid to ask for advice and be vulnerable a small bit.

“I had no clue of it," said Furlong. "None of it. It's something I didn't know how to approach at the start. I think as a leadership group we didn't, we were quite quiet. 'What does Faz want?', was questioned. But as we grow and the years went on, it came a lot more naturally to us.”

So what kind of captain will he be?

Most of his modern predecessors have pointed out how the men in situ before them prioritised their own performances first and foremost: do your own job properly before expecting everyone else to see to theirs.

He has spoken to Johnny Sexton, the regular skipper who will be rested against the Fijians, about some of the nuts and bolts but Furlong doesn’t claim to be the emotional type. That's changed since he last wore an armband.

“The last team I captained was the Irish U18s. That's going back, boy! It was a lot of blood and guts, banging tables back then. I've been lucky to be involved in a lot of good teams with a lot of good captains. It's trying to fit your way in and enjoy it as much as possible.”

He doesn’t expect this to be a regular thing. Sexton will be back sooner or later and the likes of Peter O’Mahony and James Ryan are more obvious long-term deputies. Front-row skippers are not, in general, a well-populated tribe.

All the more reason to embrace this opportunity now. The expectation will be that a much-changed Irish team will prove too good for the Pacific Islanders but Furlong wouldn’t be a good leader if he didn’t big up the opposition.

“It is different but it’s still a challenge, especially for the group we have. It’s an opportunity. How we can be good? How we can drive it on? And I think they’re playing really good rugby.

“They’re very well coached, very physical, very direct, and obviously they have all the flair in the world out the back. They can score tries from nothing. We’re under no illusions, the size of the game at the weekend.”