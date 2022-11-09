Munster v South Africa: The history behind the fixture

History will be made when Munster welcome South Africa A to Cork on Thursday night for the first rugby match at Pairc Ui Chaoimh in front of the biggest attendance for the sport in the province.

Yet the 41,400 sell-out crowd on Leeside will be roaring their team on in the knowledge that Munster have not managed to beat the South Africans, the only major touring side yet to fall to the men in red, whose most recent visit was 52 years ago.