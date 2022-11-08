Munster players will cherish shot at history, says Graham Rowntree 

Graham Rowntree has urged his Munster players to cherish the special moment facing them when they make history playing at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Thursday against South Africa A.

The challenge for a young and injury-hit side is a steep one after a shaky start to life under new head coach Rowntree, who has strived to expand the province’s gameplan and approach to training since succeeding Johann van Graan during the summer.

Munster have won just two of their first seven BKT United Rugby Championship matches so far this season but have shown glimpses of their direction of travel under the new coaching ticket. Thursday’s game against a touring side containing 14 capped Springboks in its matchday 23, however, represents yet another step up in terms of how far they have come in a short space of time.

Not only that, but the excitement building in Cork for a game that sold out 41,400 tickets for the first rugby match at the county’s GAA headquarters will bring that examination under a fierce spotlight on the latest red-letter occasion for a province with a rich history against touring sides.

The head coach referred to those historic encounters on Tuesday as he previewed the game on Leeside and said: “There’s been a few of them hasn’t there, Australia, Maoris, All Blacks of course. It’s a special moment for the club.

“I said to the lads on Monday morning, this club is known for special moments and special games like this and we should cherish every hour of this week going into a such a big game.”

“The biggest attendance in the province for a rugby game, which excites me, just that very statement. The lads are raring to go, we’ve had a good week’s training.

“We’ve had a shortened week, a week off last week, much-needed, and we’ve just finished a snappy training session. The lads are ready for it and what an historic occasion to be involved in for these men.”

Rowntree said the fixture deserved the strongest possible Munster team he could field, although fly-half Jack Crowley has been called up by Ireland boss Andy Farrell alongside senior internationals Tadhg Beirne, Joey Carbery, and captain Peter O’Mahony as well as loosehead prop Jeremy Loughman ahead of Saturday’s Test against Fiji, while a number of other experienced players such as Andrew Conway, Keith Earls and Conor Murray are sidelined through injury.

WATCHING BRIEF: Munster head coach Graham Rowntree at squad training. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

Munster will be boosted by the return of midfield summer signings Malakai Fekitoa and Antoine Frisch from international duty with Tonga and injury respectively and Rowntree said: “As strong as possible is what this fixture requires.

“Obviously we’ve got a few younger men playing, we always thought we would at this time of year given the injury list but it has to be strong, paying this fixture and this nation the respect they deserve.”

Rowntree said he was looking for further evidence of his squad’s development under new assistant coaches Mike Prendergast (attack), Denis Leamy (defence) and Andi Kyriacou (forwards) following the 15-14 Thomond Park loss to Ulster last time out on October 29.

“We’ve got some stuff we want to keep building on, particularly around our attack but we know what we’re going to get from the South Africans, and I don’t mean any disrespect in that statement.

“They’re physical, got a couple of familiar faces in that forward pack and they’ll be very physical. It’s always been the same since I’ve ever coached against any South African national team or province, you know what’s coming, deal with it as another challenge. So we’ve been dealing with a power game today, just coming off a live scrum and maul.

“It’s ideal for where we’re at the moment… and gives us a good test, particularly our forwards, a real test of where we’re at, testing our depth. So I think it’s perfect for where we’re at now and obviously it’s such a brilliant thing for the club."

Rowntree added: “It will be a continuation of what we faced against Ulster. It’s around maul and set-piece. We struggled in a couple of moments in that game, particularly in that first half and it’s almost a continuation of what we’re going to face against South Africa.

“So it’s been good, actually and hopefully we’ll be able to right a few wrongs from that last game.”