Leigh Halfpenny and Tommy Reffell ruled out of Wales’ clash with Argentina

Wales have suffered a double injury blow ahead of their Autumn Nations Series clash against Argentina with Leigh Halfpenny and Tommy Reffell both ruled out
Leigh Halfpenny and Tommy Reffell ruled out of Wales’ clash with Argentina

RULED OUT: Leigh Halfpenny will miss out with the latest of a long line of injury setbacks. Pic: David Davies/PA

Tue, 08 Nov, 2022 - 14:50
Andrew Baldock

Wales have suffered a double injury blow ahead of their Autumn Nations Series clash against Argentina with Leigh Halfpenny and Tommy Reffell both ruled out.

Full-back Halfpenny was selected to start the series-opening appointment with New Zealand last weekend, but he aggravated a hamstring problem and was officially withdrawn just over an hour before kick-off.

Leicester flanker Reffell suffered a rib injury during the 55-23 defeat and was forced off.

Leicester flanker Tommy Reffell will miss out against Argentina (Mike Egerton/PA)

Wales assistant coach Gethin Jenkins has confirmed that both players will miss the Pumas clash in Cardiff on Saturday.

“Leigh is not going to be available this week, and Tommy won’t be available,” defence specialist Jenkins said.

“They are the only two, I think, at the moment that are fully ruled out for the weekend.”

Gareth Anscombe was switched from fly-half to full-back as Halfpenny’s replacement against the All Blacks, with Rhys Priestland starting in the number 10 shirt.

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac could go down the same route against Argentina, although he should have another option with the versatile Josh Adams now back in full training after a hand injury.

Wales captain Justin Tipuric looks set to move across the back-row from blindside to openside, with potentially Dan Lydiate or Exeter’s Christ Tshiunza at number six.

Pivac’s team will host a Pumas side fresh from defeating England 30-29 at Twickenham.

More in this section

John Ryan 29/10/2022 Ronan O'Gara to coach Barbarians as John Ryan included in squad
England v Argentina - Autumn International - Twickenham Stadium England head coach Eddie Jones vows to continue experimenting ahead of World Cup
Leinster v Munster - United Rugby Championship Gavin Coombes returns but Munster lose Tom Ahern for four months
WalesPlace: UK
<p>STRUGGLES: South Africa's Damian Willemse dejected at the end of the match between Ireland and South Africa at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Pic: AP Photo/Peter Morrison</p>

Willemse continues at out-half as South Africa make five changes

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.221 s