Ronan O'Gara to coach Barbarians as John Ryan included in squad

Munster prop John Ryan has been named in the Barbarians squad for their clash with a New Zealand XV at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Sunday.
Leinster centre Charlie Ngatai is also named in the squad.
Ronan O'Gara is among the coaching staff along with Crusaders boss Scott Robertson.
Plenty of O'Gara's La Rochelle squad are among the 23 players named, including scrum-half Tawera Kerr-Barlow and wing Teddy Thomas.
Other notable inclusions are Welsh duo Aaron Wainwright and Rhys Webb. England duo Joe Marler and Joe Marchant are also included as is France hooker Camile Chat.
The New Zealand XV opened their campaign with an emphatic 47-19 victory against Ireland A at the RDS Arena on Friday.
Facundo Bosch (Aviron Bayonnais/Argentina), Camille Chat (Racing 92/France), Georges-Henri Colombe (Stade Rochelais), Cedate Gomes Sa (Racing 92/France), Joe Marler (Harlequins/England), Zach Mercer (Montpellier/England), John Ryan (Munster/Ireland), Romain Sazy (Stade Rochelais), Lekima Tagitagivalu (Section Paloise/Fiji), Aaron Wainwright (Dragons/Wales), Lauret Wenceslas (Racing 92/France), Luke Whitelock (Section Paloise/New Zealand).
George Bridge (Montpellier/New Zealand), Antoine Hastoy (Stade Rochelais/France), Tawera Kerr-Barlow (Stade Rochelais/New Zealand), Dillyn Leyds (Stade Rochelais/South Africa), Joe Marchant (Harlequins/England), Charlie Ngatai (Leinster/New Zealand), Remi Picquette (Stade Rochelais), Raymond Rhule (Stade Rochelais/South Africa,) Teddy Thomas (Stade Rochelais/France), Rhys Webb (Ospreys/Wales), Ihaia West (Toulon).