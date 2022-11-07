Tributes to former Ireland international and team manager Paul McNaughton

The Bray native has passed away at the age of 69. 
Paul McNaughton with the Guinness Hall of Fame award. Picture: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Mon, 07 Nov, 2022 - 14:14

Former Ireland rugby international and team manager Paul McNaughton has died at the age of 69.

The Wicklow native was "the very definition of a sports man", Leinster Rugby said in a statement.

McNaughton played for the eastern province as well as the national side, lined out with his county's Gaelic football team and represented Shelbourne and Bray Wanderers on the football pitch, lining out in two FAI Cup finals with the Tolka Park club. He was inducted into the Leinster Rugby Hall of Fame in 2018. 

He won 15 caps for Ireland before emigrating to the USA and later joined Declan Kidney's set-up with the national team as manager, a position he held until 2011. 

"Leinster Rugby, and indeed Irish rugby, has lost a dear friend in Paul McNaughton," a statement reads, "and our thoughts are with his friends and his family and in particular his wife, Jean, and his three sons, Conor, Cormac and Cian."

