No Rassie but Boks 'go deep' into Munster history for Páirc clash

Rassie Erasmus won’t be part of the cast when Munster face South Africa ‘A’ in Cork on Thursday but the Boks will nonetheless be clued in to the unique challenge that the province presents for any international touring side.

Now South Africa’s Director of Rugby, Erasmus spent almost 18 months in the same role with Munster before returning home to rejuvenate the ailing Springboks, who went on to win the World Cup in 2019.

If his departure was controversial then he has continued to speak affectionately of his time here and he had been due to accompany the ‘A’ team down south after last Saturday’s punishing Test match and defeat to Ireland at the Aviva.

Not now. France’s Six Nations champions, fresh off a dramatic win against Australia in Paris, lie in wait for the senior side this week and assistant Springbok coach Mzwandile Stick will take the reigns in Cork his absence.

“The main priority is the Springboks,” said Stick of his boss’ change of mind. “Due to the challenges that we had in the (Ireland) game, I think Rassie felt like he needed to be in the Springbok camp in France with them to make sure that we turn things around.

"We know very well that we were really, really close to winning the game against Ireland. It was a very tough game, but there's a there's a lot of work on there that needs to be done in the team.

"So I think Rassie felt like, you know what, he needed to stay behind. It would have been nice to have him on the camp, you know, with this experience and the impact he has on the players.”

If 1978 and the win over the All Blacks was the high point for Munster in their battles against southern hemisphere giants then it’s worth noting that it’s 30 years ago now since the world champion Wallabies fell short of them too.

Recent occasions have seen New Zealand evade defeat again by the skin of their teeth, in 2008, and the Maoris fall to a 13-point defeat. Add in the Pair Ui Chaoimh factor and it has all the makings for another special night.

Stick has named an ‘A’ squad containing 14 players with Test experience and he needs no education as to the nature of the opposition that awaits them at the home of Cork GAA in three days’ time.

“We had to go deep into the history of these games. We know with Munster, it’s a world-class side, very professional in how they go about their business and we have to go deep into the history.

“Their games with international sides, they really give everything they have got and we all presented that history to the players, for them to understand the challenge that lies ahead of them.

“If you also remember, the last one they played against the New Zealand Maoris, they went full out that time and Thomas du Toit (who starts on Thursday for South Africa) was also part of the Munster team that time.

“So I know for sure, and the players also understand, the challenge, that these are historical games, especially for Munster. They always make sure that they bring their best for these games so we are not going to take them for granted and underestimate them.”

Du Toit won’t be the only former Munster player opposing Graham Rowntree’s men later this week. Alongside him in the pack will be Jason Jenkins who left Limerick for Dublin and Leinster over the summer.

Jenkins, whose time at Munster was hampered by injuries, has hit the ground running at his new digs and, while he has just the one South African Test cap to his name, he is assuming a central role in this ‘A’ team.

“I think the last time I've worked with him, it was in 2018, where he made his debut for the Springboks,” said Stick. “And then you have seen the growth in his game already, how he also conducts himself around.

“There's a lot of youngsters, but he's already taking that leadership role in our team to look after the guys that we've got. I must be honest, and say as a coach, I'm privileged to have the those experienced guys in our squad. You know, you saw in the total of 14 Springboks.

“We know one thing for sure: the game is gonna be tough and physical so the fact that Jason knows the conditions very well and he knows Munster very well, I think he's gonna be massive in our system.”

SOUTH AFRICA A: 15 – Aphelele Fassi (Cell C Sharks) 14 – Suleiman Hartzenberg (DHL Stormers) 13 – Henco van Wyk (Emirates Lions) 12 – Cornal Hendricks (vice-captain, Vodacom Bulls) 11 – Leolin Zas (DHL Stormers) 10 – Johan Goosen (Vodacom Bulls) 9 – Herschel Jantjies (DHL Stormers) 8 – Jean-Luc du Preez (Sale Sharks) 7 – Elrigh Louw (Vodacom Bulls) 6 – Phepsi Buthelezi (Cell C Sharks) 5 – Ruan Nortje (Vodacom Bulls) 4 – Jason Jenkins (Leinster) 3 – Thomas du Toit (captain, Cell C Sharks) 2 – Joseph Dweba (DHL Stormers) 1 – Ntuthuko Mchunu (Cell C Sharks)

Replacements: 16 – Andre-Hugo Venter (DHL Stormers) 17 – Simphiwe Matanzima (Vodacom Bulls) 18 – Sazi Sandi (DHL Stormers) 19 – Dan du Preez (Sale Sharks) 20 – Sikhumbuzo Notshe (Cell C Sharks) 21 – Grant Williams (Cell C Sharks) 22 – Sanele Nohamba (Emirates Lions) 23 – Gianni Lombard (Emirates Lions)